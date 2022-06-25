ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

One of the largest Kwik Trips in the state is opening soon. It is on the corner of Hwy 164 and Hwy Q in the town of Lisbon.

By Cathy Kozlowicz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 5 days ago

What will be one of the largest Kwik Trips in Wisconsin is scheduled to open early next month in the greater Milwaukee area, company officials confirmed.

The store is set to open 5 a.m. July 8 at W260 N9579 State Road164, on the corner of Highway164 and Highway Q, said Steve Wrobel, a public relations representative from Kwik Trip .

He said that the store will be 9,000 square feet, which is about 2,000 square feet larger than other Kwik Trip stores. It's expected to be open 24 hours a day. It will be in the town of Lisbon, said Kathy Nickolaus, town administrator.

"We have a seating area, the aisles are wider, and the kitchen area is bigger," said John McHugh, Kwik Trip's director of public relations.

"The food is prepared at the store, so we need a state-of-the-art kitchen, more freezer space, and places for delivery," said Wrobel. "Times have changed in what convenient stores used to be."

Wrobel said this store will hire 45 employees; about a third of them will be full-time.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 13. Kwik Trip CEO Don Zietlow is expected to speak at the event.

Cathy Kozlowicz can be reached at 262-361-9132 or cathy.kozlowicz@jrn.com . Follow her on Twitter at @kozlowicz_cathy .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: One of the largest Kwik Trips in the state is opening soon. It is on the corner of Hwy 164 and Hwy Q in the town of Lisbon.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ozaukeepress.com

Town renews liquor license for bar that burned

Officials say owner of Iron Hog is toying with idea of rebuilding bar that was destroyed in February blaze. ESSENTIALLY ALL THAT was left of the Iron Hog Saloon after a Feb. 2 fire was its sign. Town of Port Washington officials recently renewed the liquor license for the bar because the owner is considering rebuilding. Press file photo.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Town Of Lisbon, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Milwaukee, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State#The Journal Sentinel
wpr.org

Wisconsin solar power projects delayed by months

Utility companies in Wisconsin are delaying solar power projects due to global supply chain issues and a federal investigation into whether China is evading tariffs by funneling panels through other countries. Alliant Energy, Xcel Energy and Madison Gas and Electric notified the Wisconsin Public Service Commission in recent weeks that...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Goose spotted in Waukesha with pen through its neck

Several Canadian geese were spotted swimming in the Fox River and waddling along the riverbank near Frame Park in Waukesha on Monday. On a closer look, it was discovered that one goose had a pen stuck through its neck. Several wildlife rescue organizations were contacted regarding the welfare of the goose, but none responded.
WAUKESHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 58

Protesters take to downtown Waukesha over abortion ban

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Pro-choice rallies are continuing Wednesday. Demonstrators on sidewalks in downtown Waukesha held signs and chanted for several hours. At least 100 pro-reproductive rights protesters marched up and down Main Street, as a handful of counter-protesters stood near Planned Parenthood. "My mom and my grandma had...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snow leopard euthanized, Milwaukee County Zoo officials say

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo revealed on Wednesday, June 29 that one of its snow leopards, Asa, was humanely euthanized last Friday, June 24. Officials said in the Facebook post that Asa "had been experiencing a declining quality of life due to advanced renal failure." The zoo post went...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Decluttering tips for homeowners who are planning to sell

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's real estate is still Booming! As homeowners get their houses ready for the market, they're putting their best photos forward. That means getting rid of the clutter. Tim Lightner is the owner of Two Men and a Truck, the owner of a Milwaukee moving and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy