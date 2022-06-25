One of the largest Kwik Trips in the state is opening soon. It is on the corner of Hwy 164 and Hwy Q in the town of Lisbon.

What will be one of the largest Kwik Trips in Wisconsin is scheduled to open early next month in the greater Milwaukee area, company officials confirmed.

The store is set to open 5 a.m. July 8 at W260 N9579 State Road164, on the corner of Highway164 and Highway Q, said Steve Wrobel, a public relations representative from Kwik Trip .

He said that the store will be 9,000 square feet, which is about 2,000 square feet larger than other Kwik Trip stores. It's expected to be open 24 hours a day. It will be in the town of Lisbon, said Kathy Nickolaus, town administrator.

"We have a seating area, the aisles are wider, and the kitchen area is bigger," said John McHugh, Kwik Trip's director of public relations.

"The food is prepared at the store, so we need a state-of-the-art kitchen, more freezer space, and places for delivery," said Wrobel. "Times have changed in what convenient stores used to be."

Wrobel said this store will hire 45 employees; about a third of them will be full-time.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 13. Kwik Trip CEO Don Zietlow is expected to speak at the event.

