Angela Davis new Albany Tech VP of Institutional Effectiveness

By From staff reports
 3 days ago
Angela Davis will assume the position of vice president of institutional effectiveness at Albany Technical College on June 1. Special Photo: ATC

ALBANY — Angela Davis will assume the position of vice president of institutional effectiveness at Albany Technical College on June 1.

Davis has been grants coordinator and compliance officer at ATC since 2010. She will replace Steve Eidson, who is retiring after 20 years of working for the Technical College System of Georgia.

“Mrs. Davis has worked with Albany Technical College for 11 years, and in those years she has been instrumental in assisting with the institution’s growth and strategic planning efforts,” Albany Technical College interim President Emmett Griswold said in a news release. “As part of senior staff at the college, she will continue to support the college’s mission by providing exceptional leadership through student-centered approaches.”

Davis has an extensive background in grant proposal development and administration. She is known for her attention to detail, competency, and time management skills. She has had oversight of multiple million-dollar grants and has previously held supervisory positions.

“Having worked in the office of Institutional Effectiveness since joining the college, I have had the opportunity to assist the department through SACSCOC accreditation, Perkins/PAR reviews, and strategic planning,” Davis said.

“Serving on the Assessment and Program Review committees, I am afforded the opportunity to provide guidance and feedback to enhance and improve student learning.”

In addition to her competence in evaluation and assessment methods and her knowledge of various state and federal grant regulations, Davis’s professional development includes Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Certification, Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification, Certified Defense Financial Manager Certification, and Federal Appropriations Law training. She holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from Albany State University and a bachelor’s degree in Finance from Alabama State University.

