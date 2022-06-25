Local supporters of abortion rights vow to keep fighting

This week's Sunday Read is about local supporters of abortion rights. In the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, reversing more than four decades of the constitutional right to an abortion, local supporters said they were shaken but still determined to take action.

“Abortions aren’t going to stop. They’re just going to become dangerous again. Desperate people do desperate things,” said Pamela MacLeod-Lima, executive director at The Women’s Center, an organization in New Bedford and Fall River that assists survivors of sexual and domestic violence.

Audrey Cooney and Seth Chitwood have the story, here.

