Fall River, MA

Local supporters of abortion rights vow to keep fighting

By Kristina Fontes, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago
This week's Sunday Read is about local supporters of abortion rights. In the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, reversing more than four decades of the constitutional right to an abortion, local supporters said they were shaken but still determined to take action.

“Abortions aren’t going to stop. They’re just going to become dangerous again. Desperate people do desperate things,” said Pamela MacLeod-Lima, executive director at The Women’s Center, an organization in New Bedford and Fall River that assists survivors of sexual and domestic violence.

Audrey Cooney and Seth Chitwood have the story, here.

Bruce Cregger
3d ago

This ruling has zero effect on Mass, but people still looking for something to protest about. In any state that chooses a different path, use your vote, not violence to disagree.

Jay p
3d ago

Why don't all these crybabys have their uteruses aborted and solve this entire problem?

