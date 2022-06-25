ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

Wilmington-Peotone Resurfacing

star967.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Public Works & Transportation Committee of the Will County Board approved the resurfacing of 4.74 miles on...

www.star967.net

Comments / 0

star967.net

Will County Approves Five-Year Transportation Improvement Program

The Will County Five-Year Transportation Improvement Program, providing a multi-year plan for countywide infrastructure investments, has been officially approved by the Will County Board. “This program improves local access and reduces congestion throughout the county,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “I’m proud that this plan invests in stronger infrastructure...
WILL COUNTY, IL
star967.net

Yorkville Summer Solstice Fest Ends On Wrong Note

The 9th annual Yorkville Summer Solstice and Indie Music Fest ended on a bad note this year. The Yorkville festival organizer Boyd Ingemunson discovered they were robbed of music equipment after the two day festival on Sunday morning. Once the festival was over Saturday night, organizers bundled up the equipment and covered it with tarp. On Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Ingemunson says the tarp was removed and speakers and monitors were taken.
YORKVILLE, IL
star967.net

New Grocery Store Opens Wednesday At Jefferson and Larkin in Joliet

Joliet residents will have another option for groceries beginning on Wednesday, June 29th. Tony’s Fresh Market is opening along Jefferson near Larkin. The store is located at 1801 Jefferson and fills a long vacant store front that was formerly Kmart. The Kmart store closed in 2016 and had been an eyesore for Joliet with homeless people using the parking lot and outside of the building for shelter. Tony’s Fresh Market grocery store chain acquired the building in 2020.
JOLIET, IL
star967.net

Two Indiana Men Accused Of Trafficking Guns from Indianapolis to Chicago

Two Indiana men are accused of trafficking guns from Indianapolis to Chicago last week. Devante Brown and Corey Sartin are charged with conspiracy and willfully dealing firearms without a license. Federal prosecutors say Brown and Sartin illegally sold ten firearms, including two privately made “ghost guns,” to undercover law enforcement officers in Calumet City.
CHICAGO, IL
star967.net

3 Dead After Amtrak Train Derails In MO Enroute To Chicago

Police say three people are dead after an Amtrak train derailed in Missouri after hitting a dump truck. Police say several others are wounded. The train derailed after it hit a the dump truck at a public crossing in the city of Mendon, which is about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City. Missouri police say two died on the train, and one person died in the dump truck. The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
star967.net

Chicago Man Charged in Deadly Shooting at WeatherTech in Bolingbrook

One person is dead after a shooting in Bolingbrook on Saturday morning. Bolingbrook Police were called to the campus of WeatherTech at 6:25 am on Saturday morning after reports of a shooting at the facility located at 1 Weathertech Way. Police learned after arriving that three people had been shot before the subject fled the scene.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
star967.net

Joliet Man Convicted of First Degree Murder from 2020

A 43-year-old Joliet man was convicted of First Degree Murder on Friday afternoon. Nathaniel R. Hill was also convicted of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon after a week-long trial. On June 12th of, 2020, Hill shot and killed Derrick Williams-Scott in the 1100 block of Richards Street in Joliet. The trial revealed that the two men were in an argument while seated inside a car. During the altercation, Williams-Scott slapped Hill in the back of the head while exiting the vehicle. Hill then exited the car and shot Williams-Scott several times. He then fled the scene in the car where the argument began. Police found Hill later that morning and placed him under arrest.
JOLIET, IL
star967.net

R. Kelly Fan Accused Of Threatening Federal Prosecutors

A Chicago area fan of R. Kelly is accused of threatening federal prosecutors in New York. Christopher Gunn of Bolingbrook is charged with making threats involving serious bodily injury or death. Kelly was convicted last September in Brooklyn on charges that accuse him of recruiting women and minors for sex. The singer is scheduled to be sentenced in that case tomorrow. Authorities say a week after that trial ended, Gunn posted a video on YouTube threatening to “storm” the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn.
BOLINGBROOK, IL

