Monroe man killed in head-on Morehouse Parish crash, impairment suspected

A Monroe man was killed in a head-on collision in Morehouse Parish Friday, police said.

Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana 139 at Everglades Road just after 5 p.m. Friday. This crash claimed the life of 48-year-old Prentice Starr, Jr.

Authorities said a 2015 Dodge Charger driven by Starr was traveling north on Louisiana 139, where a 2017 Hyundai Sonata was traveling south. For reasons still under investigation, the Dodge crossed the centerline and struck the Hyundai.

Starr, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Morehouse Parish Coroner. The driver of the Hyundai, who was wearing a seat belt, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor, police said, and a toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers remind motorists that impaired driving continues to be a major problem throughout Louisiana. Making good choices while in motor vehicles, such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained and avoiding all distractions, can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2022, Troop F has investigated 15 fatal crashes resulting in 19 fatalities.

