Denver weather: Cooler than normal temps with chance of thunderstorms on Saturday

Denver, Colorado. Photo Credit: Scott Heaney (iStock). Scott Heaney

Temperatures across the Front Range will be cooler than normal on Saturday and with the cooldown will come a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Current forecasts predict temperatures will top off in Denver in the low 70's on Saturday, while the daily average is 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The cooldown can be attributed to a cold front moving through the state and along with it could bring storms. In Denver, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The possibility of precipitation increases overnight as the weather service says there's a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will drop into the low 50's overnight with wind gusts as high as 16 mph.

Conditions will be similar on Sunday as there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms with high's nearing 70 degrees, according to the weather service.