Man dies Friday night after a motorcycle accident on Interstate 265 in Louisville

By Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago
A man died Friday night from injuries in a motorcycle accident on Interstate 265, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Eight division officers and the traffic unit responded to the call at 10:30 p.m. Friday at I-265 southbound to I-64 westbound, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

A preliminary report from witnesses indicated that the victim laid down his motorcycle to avoid being hit by another car, Smiley said.

The victim was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released.

Local news:Louisville police: 2 people killed early Friday morning in crash on Grade Lane

This story will be updated.

Reach Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez at abrinez@gannett.com; follow her on Twitter at @SoyAnaAlvarez

