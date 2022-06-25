Victim in fatal Upstate crash identified

The victim in a fatal crash in the Upstate has now been identified. The Greenville County Coroner's Office says, 34 year old Robert Troy Deckert died after a crash, early Friday morning on Bethany Road in Simpsonville.

The coroner's report says the crash happened around 1:30 Friday morning when Deckert's vehicle ran off the road and flipped. He was taken to Greenville Memorial where died from his injuries about three hours after the crash.. The Coroner's Office says he died from blunt force trauma suffered in the crash.