ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
106.3 WORD

Victim in fatal Upstate crash identified

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QaMA8_0gM0cwqO00

The victim in a fatal crash in the Upstate has now been identified. The Greenville County Coroner's Office says, 34 year old Robert Troy Deckert died after a crash, early Friday morning on Bethany Road in Simpsonville.

The coroner's report says the crash happened around 1:30 Friday morning when Deckert's vehicle ran off the road and flipped. He was taken to Greenville Memorial where died from his injuries about three hours after the crash.. The Coroner's Office says he died from blunt force trauma suffered in the crash.

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

Greenville County deputy injured in crash

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville County deputy was injured Monday in a crash, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened just after noon on Augusta Road near Valley Brook Road, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The deputy was driving...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Crash leaves 1 dead, others injured in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and others were injured in a collision involving a fuel spill Monday afternoon in Abbeville County. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the two-vehicle collision happened in front of the West Carolina Telephone business on the Highway 28 bypass near the Highway 72 intersection.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robert Troy#Traffic Accident#Greenville Memorial#The Coroner S Office
wspa.com

4 juveniles charged in connection to fatal Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged four juveniles in connection to a June 25 shooting that left one man dead. The shooting happened on West 8th street in the Woodside Community around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. 21-year-old Huber...
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

1 person hurt, 1 arrested in Rutherford County shooting

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened just before 8 p.m. Monday on Middle Street near the Caroleen community. Sheriff Chris Francis said the shooting appears to be a domestic situation. One woman was taken to the hospital, and one...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
wspa.com

1 dead, 1 in critical condition following Henderson Co. crash

FLETCHER, N.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another remains in critical condition following a collision Sunday morning in Henderson County. The Fletcher Police Department, in a social media post, wrote that the crash happened at the intersection of Hendersonville Road and Fanning Bridge Road. Police and fire officials...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

‘My children will grow up motherless’: Woman sentenced in deadly 2021 hit-and run

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a beloved mother and her dog pleaded guilty in court Tuesday morning. In May of 2021, police said 38-year-old Brittany Lawson was running with her dog near Augusta Place, the place where her family says she grew up and chose to live to raise her family. While running, she was sadly hit and killed by Veronica Tharp in a stolen SUV.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Deputies investigate overnight shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Monday morning. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened near the intersection of Old Easley Highway and Old Bramlett Road. Deputies received a call around 2:00 a.m. Monday...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Missing endangered man found after Silver Alert was issued

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that Hoyt Roger Anders was located safe after the N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a silver alert for him. Deputies said Anders was found in Greenville County, South Carolina. Earlier on Tuesday Officials said 77-year-old Anders, a...
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
WYFF4.com

Motorcyclist dies at hospital after crash in Upstate, coroner says

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A motorcyclist died at the hospital after a crash earlier this month. according to the coroner. Christopher Scott Leagan, of Prosperity, was involved in a crash on June 14 at the intersection of Florida Avenue at Blyth Road. Leagan was initially taken to Self Regional Healthcare,...
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
910K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy