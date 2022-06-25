ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Former A&M Hoops Star Quenton Jackson Signs UDFA Deal

By Zach Dimmitt
All Aggies
All Aggies
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36fKBZ_0gM0cu4w00

Jackson now has hit shot to prove he belongs on a NBA roster

Former Texas A&M Aggies basketball star and three-year guard Quenton Jackson went undrafted through two rounds of the 2022 NBA Draft Thursday.

But on Friday, Jackson signed an undrafted Exhibit 10 deal with the Washington Wizards, per reports. The deal means that Jackson will be on a one-year, minimum NBA contract that allows him to participate in the team's training camp and offseason programs, with the team having the ability to cut him before the start of the regular season without any cap hit or sign him to a two-way or guaranteed deal should he play well.

Jackson had also received an invite to the NBA's G League Elite Camp last month in Chicago ahead of the draft.

Jackson penned his farewell to Aggie fans following A&M's 72-71 loss to Xavier in the NIT title game on March 31, saying he's ready "for the next phase of (his) life." Now, that next step has finally come.

12th Man, teammates, managers, coaches and my guy Buzz, from the bottom of my heart, Thank you!

My journey at A&M has come to an end. So many memories, so many stories. I hope I have provided you with as many memorable moments as I have been provided in these last three years. Thank you for embracing the kid from Cali. A season of rollercoaster rides. No matter the twists and turns, we held on and fought to the end. My "unfinished business is now complete and it is time for me to move on to the next phase of my life. I am forever grateful. Thanks, Ags and GigEm.

Jackson led the Aggies in scoring at 14.8 points per game, despite starting just six times. He scored in double figures in 32 games, including 21 of the last 22. The Los Angeles native averaged 15.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in SEC play, and 16.0 points in the NIT Tournament.

The Aggies were 5-9 in conference play when Jackson moved back into the starting lineup against Georgia on Feb. 22. He responded with 31 points, shooting a perfect 11-11 from the floor in the 91-77 win. It marked just the second time in program history for a player to make 10-or-more shots without a miss.

He led A&M on a dominant run through the SEC Tournament in March, taking down SEC No. 1 seed Auburn and eventual Elite Eight participant Arkansas before falling to Tennessee in the conference title game.

Jackson could now be one of the top under-the-radar players for the Wizards when the Vegas Summer League begins next month. Washington will kick things off against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, July 9 at 5 p.m. C.T.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Comments / 0

Related
College Football HQ

Top college football recruit shoots down wild rumors

Jalen Rashada made the latest waves in the 2023 college football recruiting cycle when he announced he committed to the Miami Hurricanes. Not longer after that, rumors circulated that the top 10 quarterback recruit agreed to a $9.5 million NIL deal with Miami mega-booster John Ruiz. That same ...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
College Station, TX
Basketball
College Station, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Basketball
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
City
Star, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Durant’s brother has interesting response to Blazers’ recruiting efforts

Kevin Durant’s brother definitely sees the Portland Trail Blazers acting up online right now. Tony Durant, the older brother of the former MVP, offered an interesting response on Saturday to Portland’s recruiting pitch. Blazers star Damian Lillard notably posted about Kevin to his Instagram Story, and Portland teammate Jusuf Nurkic also signed off on what Lillard had shared.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Elite Eight#A M Hoops Star#Texas A M Aggies#The Washington Wizards#G League Elite Camp#Nit
Larry Brown Sports

Skip Bayless responds to Russell Westbrook

Skip Bayless is having a field day thanks to Russell Westbrook. Bayless criticized the Los Angeles Lakers’ draft choice on Thursday night. He joked how the prospect’s poor 3-point shooting percentage would fit in perfectly with “Westbrick.”. Westbrook despises that name and tweeted back at the FOX...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Larry Brown Sports

Report: John Wall to sign with Western Conference contender

John Wall has reached a buyout with the Houston Rockets and is set to become a free agent. But the veteran guard appears to have already chosen his new home. Wall is planning to sign with the LA Clippers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. Other teams have interest in Wall, but Woj says the guard intends to join the Clippers.
NBA
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
900
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy