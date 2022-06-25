ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Canyon, AZ

US 60 overnight lane restrictions planned in Gold Canyon June 26-30

Mesa Independent
Mesa Independent
 3 days ago

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead for lane restrictions along U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon for pavement maintenance.

East- and westbound US 60 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between Mountain View and Peralta roads nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Sunday, June 26, through the morning of Thursday, June 30.

Intermittent closures of the Intersections at Mountain View Road, Superstition Mountain Drive, Mountainbrook Drive, Kings Ranch Road and Peralta Road will be required. Drivers will be detoured to the nearest open intersection.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while work is underway.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at az511.gov , Follow ADOT on Twitter @ArizonaDOT or call 511, except while driving.

Mesa Independent

Mesa Independent

Mesa, AZ
