Colorado State

200-year-old cabin with a private hot springs pool in Colorado available on Airbnb

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
Photo Courtesy: Airbnb.com

If you're looking for unique lodging on your next Colorado camping trip, one Airbnb host is offering his guests a cabin with a completely private hot springs-style pool.

The Holloway Cabin is a restored mining cabin that dates back to the 1800s, according to the property's host. The small home can comfortably fit four people and has full kitchen, a loft, and 360 degree views.

Best of all, is the property's hot springs-style infinity pool.

"The hot tub is built with rocks from the property, adding a touch of modern we installed led lighting into the hot tub walls to create another level of ambiance. You can also enjoy the music of your choice with our out door Bluetooth speakers. You will be nothing short of awed while soaking and enjoying the creek side scenery, nestled in the heart of the rocky mountains," the host's description reads.

Check out the listing below:

The Airbnb is currently listed at $479 per night. More information on booking can be found here.

OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
