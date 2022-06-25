ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racial gerrymandering for Shreveport City Council is a bad idea

By Prentiss Smith
Shreveport Times | The Times
 3 days ago

Retiring city councilman, John Nickelson recently said this, “racial gerrymandering is wrong, no matter whom it disenfranchises. But our city’s collective challenge is to look past skin color when we choose our leaders.” He is right, but that is easily said, and not so easily done.

Racial gerrymandering is when a political group tries to change a voting district to create a result that helps them or hurts the group who is against them. The fact is that both parties engage in this behavior, which is clearly meant to give one group or another group a political edge. It is clearly a power play that has become the norm in this country on national, state, and local level.

Every ten years, in conjunction with the census, redistricting takes place, and district lines are drawn and redrawn to reflect the demographic changes that have taken place over the previous ten years. The process has become so politically charged, and a partisan exercise in legalized cheating. It is no longer the exception that a district might be bifurcated in order to reach a political goal, it is now the accepted role.

Recently, the city of Shreveport voted to change the makeup of the political balance of the city from 4 to 3 to 5-2, which seems unfair in a city that is 60% to 40% black to white majority. It is not 70% to 30%. Fairness should be the goal, but that is not the case anymore anywhere. Fairness has been kicked to the curb, and all efforts to grab power have become the norm. Both parties work to get a political edge in voting because votes are the most important component of the democratic process.

The city council now has five Black districts and two White districts, which does not reflect the population changes that exist. The previous makeup was four black districts to three white districts, which is what the electorate voted for. The problem was exacerbated when Governor Edwards appointed a Democrat, Dr. Jackson, to replace Councilman Flurry, who resigned his District E seat. Councilman Flurry was a Republican, and he won his seat comfortably.

The governor should have replaced a Republican with a Republican. That would have reflected what the citizens of the district wanted, which would have been the right thing to do. Governor Edwards, who does not come across as a partisan, but his actions show that no one is immune to the intoxication of power, even a Republican in Democrat clothing.

District E was trending toward becoming a majority black district, and should have been allowed to naturally evolve. There was no need to implement this change, which now appears to only be a raw political move to give Democrats the edge.

It is payback for what some of the things that happened in the past with respect to racial inequities. Political payback should not be a part of the redistricting narrative. Fairness should be the number one criteria, but I am not naïve enough to believe that that will ever happen.

The minority white districts don’t have a chance to move any legislation that they may want to implement. At least with a four to three majority/minority makeup on the city council, the minority might have the opportunity to attract other council members in order to pass bills or create a consensus.

Democrats are being hypocritical with respect to the change because they have traditionally bemoaned the unfairness of racial gerrymandering. Now, all of the sudden racial gerrymandering is okay when the political shoe is on the other foot.

It is a political move that does nothing to bring the city together, but contributes to the already polarized atmosphere that exists in the city.  It hastens the flight of businesses and white residents who realize that they have no opportunity to participate in the governing of the city in any way that is inclusive and fair.

Grayson Boucher and John Nickelson presented an alternative, and it was defeated. They are the two remaining white councilmen on the council, with Mr. Nickelson choosing to retire because e can see the political writing on the wall. The new changes have essentially made it all but impossible for the minority to have any say so in how the city will move forward for all of its citizens.

For Shreveport, it seems fairer to have a 4 to 3 majority council in a 60-40 black/white city. A 5 to 2 majority/minority city council negates any semblance of trying to reach common ground. Fair is fair, and this doesn’t appear to be fair. John Nickelson is right, “racial gerrymandering is wrong, no matter whom

it disenfranchises.” And that’s my take. smithpren@aol.com

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Racial gerrymandering for Shreveport City Council is a bad idea

Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

