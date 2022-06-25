ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Record News

Police investigate double murder in northwest Wichita Falls

By Christopher Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 3 days ago

Wichita Falls police are investigating a double murder in the 200 block of Cartwright Road on the city's northwest side. The incident was reported to police about 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DTR46_0gM0chqj00

Homicide detective Brian Sheehan said the victims are a man and a woman. He did not identify them. Police public information officer Jeff Hughes said both victims were shot.

Sheehan said the suspect in the case was found in a pickup truck nearby and was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds that appeared to be self inflicted.

This was the second shooting in the 200 block of Cartwright Road recently. A man was shot in the chest on June 13 as he and his wife were in their mobile home. The man was not seriously wounded. Hughes said the two incidents are not related.

This is a developing story. Stay with the Times Record News for more details.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Police investigate double murder in northwest Wichita Falls

Comments / 0

Related
kswo.com

Family of man shot and killed in Wichita Falls speaks out

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This family is devastated after receiving the news that their loved one was a victim to gun violence. “I hope we get the justice for Paul Matthew Day, you will get life in prison without parole, I hope you can never see the light of day again,” said Kembly Day.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Public#Double Murder#Violent Crime#The Times Record News
Texoma's Homepage

Drowning victim in Iowa Park identified

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The Iowa Park Police Department has identified the male victim who drowned Sunday in Middle Lake. Chief Davis with Iowa Park Police Department confirmed the male to be Anthony Frausto, 51. He said officers had gone to do a check of Middle Lake Sunday around 2 p.m. when they found a […]
IOWA PARK, TX
kswo.com

Three hit in early Sunday morning shooting, LPD investigating

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in which three people were hit. It happened in the area of the 2500 block of Fort Sill Blvd., between NW Bessie Ave. and NW Carole Ave., which was blocked off for several hours on Sunday.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Two hospitalized after wreck on Central Fwy

Editor’s note: WFPD clarified that the passenger was a male, not a female that was told to our crew on scene. WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people were hospitalized after a wreck on Central Freeway Saturday evening. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, Wichita Falls first responders were called to Central Freeway near the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man drowns in Iowa Park lake

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The Iowa Park Police Department is investigating a drowning that happened over the weekend at Middle Lake. Multiple agencies responded to the drowning of the male, including the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, and Iowa Park Police Department. Details as to how the drowning occurred have not been released. This […]
IOWA PARK, TX
kswo.com

Duncan man goes to hospital in critical condition after wreck

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck in Stephens County sent a man to the hospital in critical condition late Saturday night. It happened just before 11 p.m. about four miles east of Comanche, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The GMC was headed northbound on Comanche...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
bowienewsonline.com

Child, 9, enticed to truck, runs back home

The staff of the Montague County Sheriff’s office is investigating a report of someone attempting to entice a child into a vehicle using candy Thursday afternoon. Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said the report was made at 2:45 p.m. on June 22 on Smyrna Road. A nine-year-old girl told her stepmother that someone in a blue pickup tried to get her into the vehicle asking and enticing her with candy.
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

City View coach dies following allegations made on social media

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A City View coach who was placed on administrative leave while authorities investigate allegations of wrongdoing made on social media this weekend has died. KFDX has confirmed through law enforcement authorities that Bobby Morris, Head Boys Basketball Coach at City View Junior/Senior High School took his own life Monday evening, June 27, […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
comancheok.net

Car accident leads to arrest

A two-car accident in Meridian led to a felony arrest of a Duncan man last Tuesday when he was allegedly under the influence. According to the court report, Bobby Craig Curtis, 52, was traveling in his pickup truck on Oliver Road east of Old Highway 81 when he hit the car of Rosa Lee Tidwell, 91, of Comanche.
COMANCHE, OK
KLAW 101

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week June 24, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Times Record News

Times Record News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy