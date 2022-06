MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police have arrested three teens they say stole at least five automobiles over three days and tried to carjack an off-duty Shelby County reserve deputy. MPD said they had been trailing the suspects in a stolen 2018 Nissan Armada when they crashed at Mt. Moriah and I-240 Saturday afternoon. Police said two […]

SHELBY COUNTY, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO