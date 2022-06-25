ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Students respond to 'An American Sunrise' with artwork display in Van Bragt Park

By Mitchell Boatman, The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
HOLLAND — Student artwork created in response to the 2021 Big Read Lakeshore will remain on display this summer at Van Bragt Park in Holland.

The National Education Association's Big Read Lakeshore from Hope College is a community reading experience centered around a featured book. The program includes discussions, author visits and various other events.

Last year’s "Big Read" was “An American Sunrise” by Poet Laureate Joy Harjo. It was the first time the program featured a book of poetry. The corresponding "Little Read" was “Fry Bread,” written by Kevin Noble Maillard and illustrated by Juana Martinez-Neal.

Students at local schools — including Holland Public, Black River and Hamilton — created artwork after reading the books. Select pieces are now on display at Van Bragt Park, and will remain through the end of the 2022-23 school year.

“Reading the Big Read and Little Read books each year is an important part of the experience,” said program director Deb Van Duinen. “However, what's even more important to me, as the director of these programs, are the conversations, reflections and responses that come out of these reading experiences.

“Having Big Read and Little Read student (artwork) displayed year-round in our community in Van Bragt Art Park helps to keep these conversations going. It's my hope that community members stop by, delight in, learn from, and are inspired by the thoughtful, creative, and compelling pieces of art created by local students.”

The artwork is presented in partnership with Brooks Capital Management in Holland.

The Big Read and Little Read will return for a ninth year of programming this fall. The featured books will be “Circe” by Madeline Miller and “Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt de la Peña. There are also several books for middle readers, including Homer’s “The Odyssey.”

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelMitch.

