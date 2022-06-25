ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope's college prep program has received a Department of Education grant worth $437K

By Mitchell Boatman, The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
HOLLAND — A program at Hope College helping students prepare for college has received funding from the federal government to continue for another five years.

Hope College TRIO Upward Bound received a grant from the U.S. Department of Education for another five years of programing, starting June 1, 2023. The grant totals $437,006.

Upward Bound at Hope College has received federal funding for its entire 54-year history. It's the longest-running Upward Bound program at a private college in the country.

The program enrolls 92 students each year from Holland, West Ottawa and Fennville school districts. TRIO Upward Bound helps students from low-income and first-generation families generate the skills and motivation necessary for success in education beyond high school.

A change in leadership

Earlier this month, longtime director Liz Colburn retired from Upward Bound after 40 years with the program.

“I am incredibly grateful that Upward Bound will continue to serve Fennville, Holland, and West Ottawa high school students for another five years,” Colburn said.

“We are very fortunate to have strong support from our schools, community partners, and Hope College, which has enhanced our ability to serve our students and successfully meet our program objectives.”

Andrea Mireles has taken over as director. She's been with the program since 1984, most recently as the assistant director.

Success in numbers

On average, between 85 and 90 percent of Hope’s Upward Bound students enroll in post-secondary institutions. Additionally, 81 percent of students who continued their education in the last five years are still enrolled or have graduated.

The program has helped more than 2,000 local students graduate from high school and enter the college of their choice.

Students participate in Upward Bound activities throughout the school year, including visiting Hope at least twice a week to work with tutors and monthly workshops on topics including goal-setting, decision-making, financial literacy and time management.

A senior seminar also meets weekly to help seniors with the college admission and financial aid processes.

A six-week residential program is held on Hope’s campus each summer to expose students to the academic and social world of college. Students live in a residence hall, attend classes and work on projects to apply what they're learning. This year’s summer program began June 20.

TRIO Upward Bound is part of a network of programs at Hope College focused on enhancing student educational attainment, along with Children’s After School Achievement (CASA) and Step Up.

