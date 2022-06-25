ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Missing Fort Myers children found in Mexico and coming home, officials say

By Tomas Rodriguez, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 3 days ago

Mexican officials safely located the Barrios siblings with help from the U.S. Marshals, Fort Myers Police announced Friday night in a statement.

The Fort Myers children should be returning stateside within the next couple days, officials reported.

On Thursday night, police arrested Iris Barrios Ozorio , 34, of Fort Myers, on charges of interference with custody and providing false information to law enforcement during an investigation.

Previous coverage: Fort Myers police: Custody violation involved in case of two missing children

Did you know? One click away: New rollout of Amber Alerts on social media hopes to reach new audiences

Police said she is the aunt of the children. Barrios Ozorio remained in Lee County Jail on Friday morning with bond set at $6,500.

Wednesday morning, an alert said that sisters Genesis Barrios, 2 months, and Yazmin Barrios, 2, were last seen in the 1800 block of Maravilla Avenue in Fort Myers.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement determined it would issue a Missing Child Alert and listed them as "endangered."

Officials said Wednesday the children may have been in the company of their biological mother, Evelin Sanchez-Rojas, 25, and Inmer Barrios, 35.

This investigation remains active.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran .

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Missing Fort Myers children found in Mexico and coming home, officials say

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Marconews.com

Naples man charged with battery of teen at movie theater also charged with incident at Baker Park

A Naples man facing charges in a June 10 racial confrontation at a movie theater was arrested Saturday on a warrant involving a second similar incident days later. Carl Pukin, 41, was arrested and booked into the Lee County Jail Saturday afternoon on a Collier County warrant and had his first appearance Sunday. He was freed Sunday on $1,500 bond and no court date has been set.
NAPLES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing endangered adult may be in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials in Charlotte County say that they have reason to believe that a missing endangered woman may be in North Port. Wendy L. Hanleck was last seen June 21 at her residence on Arnold Avenue in Port Charlotte. She drives a 2015 Silver Chevy Spark bearing FL Tag 11BGRD.
NORTH PORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Mexico#Amber Alerts#Mexican#The U S Marshals#Fort Myers Police#Maravilla Avenue#The Naples Daily News#Trodriguez Gannett Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
gulfshorebusiness.com

Valerie’s House forever home for grieving children breaks ground

Angela Melvin paused. She had written the speech just a couple of hours earlier about how she shared in the grief of so many children, having experienced it herself. Valerie Melvin, the namesake of Valerie’s House, a Southwest Florida nonprofit created as a haven and support group for children grieving the death of a parent, died in a car crash when Angela was 10.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Moped rider dies in Venice crash

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A moped rider was killed late Sunday when he crashed in south Venice, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the 72-year-old man was riding a moped east on Pineview Drive near Appian Way at about 11:25 p.m. when he slowed and overturned. He died at the scene, troopers said.
VENICE, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy