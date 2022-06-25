ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

How Nicholls QB Kohen Granier did best to impress at Manning camp in shadow of Bryce Young and others

By Chris Singleton, The Courier
The Courier
The Courier
 3 days ago

The Manning Passing Academy has brought some of the biggest names in college football to Thibodaux this weekend.

Famous college football quarterbacks such as Alabama’s Bryce Young, South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler and LSU’s Myles Brennan have captured most of the attention among media members and fans attending the annual camp at Nicholls.

But Kohen Granier , the hometown quarterback from Nicholls football , wanted to showcase his skills while competing against top college quarterbacks during the Manning Camp's Friday Night Lights passing demonstration in John L. Guidry Stadium. It was his first time being invited by the Manning Camp to participate in the event.

Grainer hit on two of his three throws at a moving target on golf carts from 10, 20 and 40 yards out. Other quarterbacks like Young and Rattler missed on several attempts at the target. Granier and the other quarterbacks also displayed their arms by throwing deep balls into the end zone from 50 yards out. Houston’s Clayton Tune won the competition

“You always want to compete in everything you do,” Granier said. “I have a competitive chip on my shoulder coming from a small school, but we’re going to have fun and compete with all these great quarterbacks here. It’s great to finally be able to participate and be a mentor to these kids here at Manning Camp."

RECRUITING: What it's like at the Manning Passing Academy after Arch Manning's Texas commitment

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Ole Miss' Luke Altmyer on QB battle with Jaxson Dart: 'He's a super cool dude'

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Why Bryce Young believes Alabama football is back on track after national championship loss

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior quarterback from Destrehan passed for 616 yards and four touchdowns in eight games last season. He split playing time with former starting quarterback Lindsey Scott , who has transferred to Incarnate Word after the season.

Granier said he is happy to finally get his chance to be a full-time starting quarterback. He spent his first two seasons playing behind former Nicholls star Chase Fourcade, who led Nicholls to Southland Conference championships in 2018 and 2019.

“It's a great experience,” Granier said. “I’ve been sitting on the sideline watching for years. I finally feel like this is my team. I’ve waited a long time to play in this role and I’m just excited to get it going.”

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: What South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler said about his transfer, expectations, playing in SEC

Fourcade, who spent time playing for the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL this year, said Granier is no longer a secret hidden on Nicholls’ roster.

“It’s great to see him showing out like he always does,” Fourcade said. “He’s got a big role to fill and I’ll help him anyway I can. He’s had a great summer. He’s got a great cast around him. Everybody is doing their thing. I can’t wait to see how he plays this fall.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nonDs_0gM0aLhH00

Granier said both Fourcade and Scott have helped him prepare for the starting quarterback role.

“Both of those guys were different quarterbacks,” Granier said. “It’s always good to get to meet those guys and learn off of them. Chase was a real good leader. I learned a lot from him being a leader. He taught me how to be a leader everyday not matter how they feel. Lindsey taught how to compete and show out every day not matter and also being a good teammate at the same time.”

Now Granier said his goals are to help Nicholls compete for another Southland championship this fall. The Colonels finished 6-5 in 2021 .

“The main thing I want to bring to this team is just bringing back the competitive spirit we used to have,” Grainer said. “I feel like we’ve kind of gotten away from it the last couple of years. We want to bring that back. I want to do whatever to help my team win.”

Reach Chris Singleton at 985-857-2213 or chris.singleton@houmatoday.com and on Twitter @courierchris.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: How Nicholls QB Kohen Granier did best to impress at Manning camp in shadow of Bryce Young and others

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

LSU lands three-year SEC starter at shortstop from transfer portal

LSU landed an experienced infielder from the transfer portal. Carter Young, who has started at shortstop all three years at Vanderbilt, announced his commitment on Instagram on Monday evening. Young, a switch hitter, struggled this year at the plate with a .207 batting average, but hit .252 with 16 home...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

LSU 2023 football recruiting class starting to take shape

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early National Signing Day isn’t until December, but the LSU coaches are hard at work forming that 2023 class. Right now, the Tigers possess six commits in the group. The football recruiting service, On3, currently has Brian Kelly’s crew at No. 16 overall. But it’s no doubt early in the game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thibodaux, LA
Football
City
Destrehan, LA
City
Thibodaux, LA
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Thibodaux, LA
Sports
Thibodaux, LA
College Sports
lafourchegazette.com

Local baseball team takes home World Series Title

A local youth baseball team recently took home the top prize at their World Series at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach. The Bayou Gators took home the title, scoring a 9-7 championship victory over the Miami Cubs in the finals to earn the title. The travel team is comprised...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Eater

Absolute Legend Willie Mae’s Expands Its Fried Chicken From New Orleans to LA

Spend any time in New Orleans, and a sort of general agreement will become abundantly clear: There is fried chicken, and then there is Willie Mae’s Scotch House, the unique, award-winning, and decades-old restaurant founded by Wille Mae Seaton in Louisiana. The fried chicken there is just different, most fans agree, making it an indelible part of New Orleans culinary history.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thebuzzmagazines.com

Love is in the air

Bellaire High School and Louisiana State University graduate Cody Plummer married fellow LSU grad Caroline Geiger, surrounded by friends and family in New Orleans. The couple wed in the courtyard at the Ritz-Carlton and celebrated at the reception in the grand ballroom. “Love is in the Air” was an appropriate theme for the wedding because the couple met on an airplane in 2016 while returning to LSU from Houston. After a sunset engagement in Tamarindo, Costa Rica, Caroline and Cody planned their special day along with parents Paul Geiger Jr. and Shannon Geiger, and Lynn and Mike Plummer (pictured).
BELLAIRE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Brennan
Person
Bryce Young
theadvocate.com

Quarters, Sherwood Forest Boulevard restaurant and entertainment venue, shuts down

Quarters, a restaurant and entertainment venue at the intersection of Coursey and Sherwood Forest boulevards, has closed. Quarters Owner Collis Temple III said in a statement the closure is effective immediately. “Between the significant challenges presented by COVID-19, new competitors entering the Baton Rouge market, and rapidly rising food and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Alabama Football#American Football#Lsu#The Manning Camp
The Associated Press

University renames newest dorm for 1st Black grad and wife

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Jesuit university in New Orleans has renamed its newest residence hall after its first Black graduate, his late wife, and their family. Norman C. Francis graduated from the law school at Loyola University of New Orleans in 1955 and was president of the nation’s only Black and Catholic university — Xavier University of New Orleans — from 1968 until 2015.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
KPEL 96.5

Which City Has The Most Billionaires In Louisiana?

One Louisiana city has more billionaires than any other in our state. Can you guess which one it is?. Well, if you guessed any other city than New Orleans, you would be wrong. That's because there's only one person living in Louisiana who's a billionaire, and it's New Orleans Saints owner, Gayle Benson.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Courier

The Courier

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Houma, LA from Houma Today.

 http://houmatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy