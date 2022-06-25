ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explore Oregon Podcast: Steens Mountain features glorious gorges and lakes above desert

By Zach Urness, Salem Statesman Journal
 3 days ago

There's no place quite like Steens Mountain, a 50-mile fault block mountain that rises to almost 10,000 feet above the Alvord Desert in southeastern Oregon.

It's a place where you can backpack into deep gorges, explore a stunning alpine lake in a basin a vertical mile above the desert and camp at numerous sites along Oregon's highest roadway.

In this episode of the Explore Oregon Podcast, Statesman Journal outdoors reporter Zach Urness talks with Anne White with the Oregon Natural Desert Association about all the wonders and styles of outdoor recreation at Steens. They touch on when to visit, where to find gas and other essential details for a road trip, before launching into all the places to hike, backpack, fish, swim and hunt.

Never miss an episode: Listen to the entire episode above or find us on Spotify , Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , SoundCloud or Amazon Music and subscribe on your platform of choice to get future episodes .

Additional reading

More: The 5 best hikes at Oregon's stunning Steens Mountain

More: Steens Mountain Loop Road among most spectacular routes in Oregon

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 15 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. To support his work, subscribe to the Statesman Journal . Urness is the author of “ Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon ” and “ Hiking Southern Oregon .” He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on Twitter at @ZachsORoutdoors .

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Explore Oregon Podcast: Steens Mountain features glorious gorges and lakes above desert

columbiagorgenews.com

Most popular girl names in the 70s in Oregon

Compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1970s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OREGON STATE
