The multiplayer Naruto game recently gained a resurgence of players. Prioritizing 4v4 combat, the team game allows players to utilize a custom character to fight against other ninjas. With a price currently placed at $4.99 on Steam, the game seems a little too good to be true. The general experience and recent Steam reviews being as great as they are, what could be wrong with the game? Well, players may be wondering, ‘is Shinobi Strikers pay to win?’ Here are the things to consider regarding the game’s economy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO