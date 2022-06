BIG RAPIDS — Commuters who use U.S. 131 may want to leave a little bit earlier Tuesday morning. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, U.S. 131 will be closed between 13 Mile and 14 Mile roads, just south of Exit 139, sometime between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 28. Utility work will close both northbound and southbound sides of the highway for about 15 minutes.

BIG RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO