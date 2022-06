George Krikorian's WWII service was aboard a Navy seaplane, which may have resembled this 314 Atlantic Clipper.Image via the National Air and Space Museum. The Ukraine situation has seeped its way into the consciousness of Langhorne’s George Krikorian. On the cusp of his 100th birthday, he’s all smiles about his milestone. But a deeper melancholy, brought on by world news, also makes itself known, as reported in the Bucks County Courier Times.

LANGHORNE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO