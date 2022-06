If you think food prices are high now, wait and see what they will be if the Gov. Boy Wonder (as in I wonder what he is going to do to us next) Newsom gets his way. On top of fuel prices being double what they were two years ago, he is spending $20 million of your taxes to pay for a think tank to come up with different uses for farmland, or I should say land used to grow our food on.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO