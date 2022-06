Fear can facilitate affairs. Talking about your feelings builds intimacy. Make it OK to talk about temptation before it becomes real temptation. According to the Statistic Brain Research Institute, one (or both) spouses admit to either physical or emotional infidelity in 41 percent of marriages—with 57 percent of men and 51 percent of women admitting to infidelity in any of their relationships. The disheartening conclusion: Cheating is as common as fidelity.

