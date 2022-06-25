ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City close in on the signing of free agent goalkeeper Stefan Ortega... and Pep Guardiola's side will allow No 2 Zack Steffen to leave in search of more game time

By Simon Jones for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Manchester City are expected to sign free agent goalkeeper Stefan Ortega following a medical next week.

The 29-year-old, formerly of Arminia Bielefeld, is due to sign a three year contract while City will allow Zack Steffen to leave as the USA keeper wants more game time.

There have also been doubts about Steffen's future at City since his blunder contributed to a 3-2 defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final in April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3spm3k_0gM0Xwwl00
Manchester City are expected to sign free agent goalkeeper Stefan Ortega next week 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NrrJa_0gM0Xwwl00
City will allow Zack Steffen to leave as he searches for more first team opportunities 

Ortega was unable to prevent Arminia being relegated from the Bundesliga last season, conceding 53 goals in 33 games and keeping just six clean sheets.

He started every one of Arminia's games in the German top-flight last term, bar one due to Covid-19..

Ortega was on standby for Germany’s Euro 2020 squad and has been previously linked with a move to Bayern Munich as a back-up to Manuel Neuer, according to Goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RANfs_0gM0Xwwl00
City youngster Sam Edozie (right) will leave to join Bayer Leverkusen on two-year contract

City recently sold Gavin Bazunu, who spent the previous two seasons on loan in League One and failed to make a first-team appearance, to Southampton for £12million.

But current third-choice keeper Scott Carson has already signed a new 12-month contract to remain at Etihad Stadium.

Meanwhile, City youngster Sam Edozie, 18, is joining Bayer Leverkusen. The England U19 international winger will sign a two year contract.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Newcastle 'given planning permission for revamp of their Benton training ground this summer' with upgraded changing rooms, hydrotherapy pools and a players' lounge all on the agenda

Newcastle have been granted planning permission to significantly improve their Benton training ground this summer. As reported by The Athletic, Newcastle intend to build a new training ground on a fresh site in the long-term but are currently focused on upgrading their existing facilities, which they moved to in 2002.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

A relentless pursuit of goals, no room for sentimentality and no giving caps away: As Sarina Wiegman bids for Euros glory again, here's how the perfectionist has raised England's game since she succeeded Phil Neville

Sarina Wiegman knew there was going to be high expectations when she accepted the England Women job in 2020. She had led the Netherlands to glory in a home Euros in 2017 before reaching the World Cup final two years later. She was coming to England as a winner and her appointment as Phil Neville's successor was a sign of intent from the FA.
SPORTS
