Watford spark outrage by arranging friendly against Qatar national team with female and LGBTQ+ groups furious

WATFORD fans have slammed the club for arranging a friendly against the Qatar national team.

Female and LGBT+ supporters of the Hornets are furious that the Championship side will play the Qataris at the end of next month’s training camp in Austria because of the repressive policies the World Cup host nation has towards women and homosexuals.

Fans have slammed Watford for arranging a friendly against the Qatar national team Credit: Getty

Watford have been urged to 'display its support for all human rights' Credit: Rex

The Women of Watford FC Watford and Proud Hornets fan groups issued a joint statement on social media after being informed of the club’s plans.

They said: “WOW and Proud Hornets are very disappointed that Watford FC will play the Qatar national team at its training camp.

“We urge our team to display its support for all human rights, the LGBT+ community & women’s rights at the game and will discuss this directly with the club.”

Newly-relegated Watford will be in Austria from July 5 to 10, with the Qatar game scheduled for the final day.

Fans could potentially catch a glimpse of Adam Armstrong in Austria if Watford manage to pull off a deal for the forward before the tour.

SunSport revealed that Watford are interested in taking the Southampton star on loan.

However, Championship rivals Middlesbrough are also keen on the former Blackburn Rovers man.

Armstrong, was prolific for Blackburn in the 2020/21 Championship season scoring 28 goals in 40 matches.

The 25-year-old earned a move to the Saints in a deal worth £15million last summer but struggled to make his mark in the Premier League.

The ex-Newcastle youngster scored on his debut away at Everton but managed just one more goal all season, against Aston Villa in November.

Armstrong was a fringe player for the second half of the season after losing his place in the side to Armando Broja and Che Adams.