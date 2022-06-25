ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Overnight Shooter Kills Paterson Man, 27

By Jerry DeMarco
 3 days ago
Yeshawn Staggers Photo Credit: INSET: NJ Department of Corrections / BACKGROUND: Paterson Police Cease Fire Unit

Investigators were trying to determine who might've had the motive to shoot and kill a Paterson man overnight Saturday.

Yeshawn Staggers, 27, arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center via private vehicle shortly after 1 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

It was right around that time that police responded to a report of shots fired and found blood but no victim on Belle Avenue near Hopper Street, responders said.

Witnesses told police a vehicle connected to the shooting – a Honda CR-V with all-tinted windows – fled the scene in the city's Northside neighborhood.

It wasn’t immediately clear who might have had a reason to go after Staggers, who’d served 3½ years of a 6-year sentence for aggravated assault and gun possession in connection with the shooting of a Clifton man in March 2015, according to criminal records.

Staggers, who was released from state prison in April 2020, had also been briefly jailed on child endangerment charges earlier this month, Passaic County Jail records show.

Valdes and Baycora didn’t say whether a possible shooter had been arrested or identified.

Comments / 8

Little Joe. LJ
3d ago

3 1/2 years for shooting a Clifton man ?If he was a little better marksman, it would have been MURDER.I guess the sentencing judge felt sorry for him because 3 1/2 years is a joke for attempted murder. A deal was made to reduce his charge to Agg.Assault.THAT IS A PERFECT EXAMPLE OF THE PROBLEM IN THE JUDICIAL SYSTEM.Of course he paid the price. Whoever shot him was better at it.

