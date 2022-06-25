ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevierville, TN

Bear Looking For Food Dies Inside Hot Car On Sweltering Day

By Hilary Hanson
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44L04i_0gM0Xo8B00

A hungry black bear met a sad end this week after becoming trapped inside a hot car.

A person renting a cabin in Sevierville, Tennessee, left their parked car around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and came back that evening to find the bear dead inside the vehicle, according to a statement from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

“It appears that the bear got inside the car by using its teeth or paws to open the unlocked door and was trapped inside after the door shut behind it,” the statement said.

The agency noted that the car contained an “empty soda can and food package” that likely attracted the animal.

“Bears have noses 7 times better than a bloodhound and can smell even the faintest odor of food inside a vehicle,” the agency’s statement read. “Lock your doors, roll up your windows, and never leave food or anything that smells like food inside! Empty food containers, candy wrappers, fast food bags, and even air fresheners can attract bears.”

Wildlife officials believe the bear was ultimately killed by heat. Outside temperatures were above 95 degrees Fahrenheit that day. Inside a car, temperatures can rise by about 20 degrees in just 10 minutes, which is why the American Veterinary Medical Association strongly warns against leaving pets in a car on a warm or hot day.

Last week saw scorching temperatures in the South and Midwest. The New York Times reported that 21 heat records were broken across the Ohio Valley and the southeastern U.S.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Motor1.com

Watch Bear Open Pickup Truck Door, Climb In For A Tasty Snack

What’s the best thing to do when leaving your truck in front of your house – especially if you live in a more rural region? There’s just one valid answer – never forget to lock your vehicle. There are tens of scenarios in which leaving your truck unlocked is dangerous and one of the rarer ones is bear activity. A family in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, learned this lesson the hard way.
GATLINBURG, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sevierville, TN
Sevierville, TN
Pets & Animals
Sevierville, TN
Lifestyle
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
shefinds

McDonald's Employees Explain Why You Should Never Order This ‘Dirty’ Drink At The Fast Food Chain

If you’re pulling up to a fast food restaurant, it’s likely you’re not expecting an especially nutritious meal or the most sanitary environment around. Because, let’s be honest: no one is going to McDonald’s because it’s healthy. However, you probably still have some sort of standards when it comes to what you’re putting into your body, which is why it’s always helpful—and enlightening—to hear about what goes on behind closed doors, straight from the mouths (or keyboards) of employees.
RESTAURANTS
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Bears#Black Bear#Soda#The New York Times
pawmypets.com

Weak Dog Chained Up For 5 Years Cried As Rescuer Held Her Face In Her Hands

A YouTube subscriber that follows Love Furry Friends online reached out regarding a dog in her neighborhood. The poor pup had been surviving on a chain outside for 5 years. She was emaciated and lost all her hair from advanced manage. Her proprietor really did not feed her or give her any affection.
ANIMALS
heavenofanimals.com

Dog Left To Die With A Taped Mouth And Legs Can’t Stop Wiggling His Tail After Being Rescued By Plumbers

It was supposed to be just an ordinary commute to work for plumber Carlos Carillo and his colleague when they saw something unexpected in a ditch off the country road. “We didn’t know he was a dog at first,” Carrillo, an employee of Shoreline Plumbing in Texas, told The Dodo. “We reversed and saw him.” The doggie’s mouth was taped shut and he’d been tied up with tubing. He was clearly left there to die…
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
SFGate

She found $36,000 inside a chair she got for free on Craigslist

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Vicky Umodu had just moved into a new house in Southern California to be near her daughter and help care for her grandchildren. She was looking for furniture since she had given away all of hers before the move.
COLTON, CA
pawmypets.com

Dog Starved & Beaten Fights For Her Life, Maintains Kissing Her Vets

Vets are surprised the skinny pup with a history of scaries desires only to provide love to her saviors. A household in Johnson County, Kansas found a canine so weak and skinny that the small furbaby could not stand on her own. She was so sick that her saviors doubted if the canine would survive the extent of abuse she had endured.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Joel Eisenberg

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
Polarbear

Invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ are spreading in Missouri

Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Midwest in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years. The jumping worms have been found in urban areas of Northern Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

89K+
Followers
5K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy