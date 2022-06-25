Man shot after gunfire at ‘large party’ in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been shot after attending a “large party” that ended in gunfire, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police came to the 400-block of East Monmouth Street at around 12:38 a.m. on Saturday morning after getting reports of gunfire in the area.

Aerial view of the 400 block of East Monmouth Street (Google Maps)

At the scene, responding officers discovered a “large party” and found evidence that gunfire had occurred there.

Around 16 minutes later, at 12:54 a.m., a man checked into a local hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Investigators say that man was at the “large party” on East Monmouth Street and was shot while attempting to leave as the party was being shut down due to gunfire in the parking lot.

The man’s injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

No suspects have been identified in the shooting at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online . Information given to Crime Stoppers can be done anonymously. The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that text tips are not anonymous.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.