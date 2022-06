PIERCE, Neb. -- A rural Pierce County man is facing multiple charges after an alleged incident last week. On Friday, the Pierce County Attorney's Office filed a complaint against 27-year-old Colby Huff. Authorities charged Huff with two counts of attempted assault of a police officers in the first degree, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, two counts of terroristic threats, tampering with evidence and false reporting.

PIERCE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO