ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SD Department of Tourism and SD Native Tourism Alliance release “A Guide to Tribal Nations: Oceti Sakowin Homelands” visitor guide

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Dakota Department of Tourism, in partnership with the South Dakota Native Tourism Alliance, has released a new tribal nations visitor guide. The “Guide to Tribal Nations: Oceti Sakowin Homelands” features a map of tribal lands, brief history of each tribe, visitor etiquette suggestions and destinations that provide opportunities to...

drgnews.com

Comments / 5

Related
sdpb.org

Retiree preserves South Dakota history one photo at a time

History is all around us. And for more than two decades Sioux Falls retiree Gary Conradi has made it his mission to capture elements of South Dakota history through photographs. For more than two decades retired Raven Industries Chief Administrative Officer Gary Conradi has been on a mission to preserve...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fireworks shows across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This 4th of July there’s going to be plenty of public fireworks displays across South Dakota for you and your family to enjoy. To add an event to this list, email ushare@keloland.com with the date and location of the firework display. *Firework shows...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceti Sakowin#Etiquette#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#The Guide#South Dakota
KELOLAND TV

Rounds opposes downsizing VA facilities in South Dakota

HOT SPRINGS, S.D (KELO) — Today in Hot Springs, Senator Mike Rounds announced his opposition to the Department of Veterans Affairs decision to downsize VA facilities in South Dakota. Several years ago, Congress passed the Asset and Infrastructure Review Act as part of the VA Mission Act. It was...
HOT SPRINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Seeking an abortion outside South Dakota: How an employer might be involved

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Abortion is now illegal in South Dakota with one exception: to save the pregnant person’s life. Companies with employees in South Dakota, however, are offering them reimbursement for travel if they need an abortion; Starbucks, Wells Fargo and DICK’s Sporting Goods are among the companies with South Dakota locations who are offering these reimbursements.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Moth swarms in South Dakota part of early summer, will return in less numbers by fall

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Finding holes in your clothes or unwanted visitors flying around? Moths might be to blame. Army cutworms, also known as miller moths, have a one-year life cycle that takes them to the Rockies and back. After emerging from the ground in winter they migrate west to feed. South Dakota is on a northern part of their route, accommodating for the increase in sightings.
RAPID CITY, SD
Mix 97-3

What is Thomas Edison’s Connection to South Dakota?

It's not too far-fetched to think that tucked away in the nearly 8,500 square miles of South Dakota's Black Hills there might be a surprise or two. This might be one of the biggest. Sitting on nearly nine acres just east of Mount Rushmore is the remnants of an old...
ECONOMY
Mix 97-3

How Was This Town Named ‘Most Boring’ in all of South Dakota?

South Dakota is full of great places to call "home". We have a little bit of everything here in the Mount Rushmore State. Sioux Falls is one of the fastest-growing cities, the Black Hills draw in millions of tourists every year, and the taxes are lower than just about anywhere. But every state has some spots that are less appealing than others, and the town Best Life Online named for South Dakota has some scratching their heads.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
drgnews.com

Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations training being held Wednesday in Huron

An environmental training session for operators of Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations will be held Wednesday (June 29, 2022) in Huron. Specialists from SDSU Extension, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Natural Resources Conservation Service are offering the training. Registration will begin at 8:30am CT at...
HURON, SD
kotatv.com

What consumers should know going into July 4th celebrations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Fireworks are one of the most anticipated traditions each year with more than 15 thousand independence displays throughout the United States...that is according to the American Pyrotechnics Association. Most consumers that purchase fireworks...do so from small businesses. Nationwide, more than 100 small family businesses comprise of...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

2022 South Dakota Peach Festival benefiting the VFW

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2022 South Dakota Peach festival raises funds for the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The event kicks off Saturday at 11:00 AM and runs until 8:00 PM. It takes place in the former VFW building off I-229 and Minnesota Avenue and will feature...
FESTIVAL
kotatv.com

Jackley, Rhoden escape upsets; Barnett ousted

WATERTOWN, S.D. - A record 687 Republican delegates descended on Watertown Saturday to have a hand in picking the nominees for three statewide offices. When all was said and done, the favorites in two of the three races would survive an upset bid, and an incumbent would be ousted. Delegates...
WATERTOWN, SD
Plainsman

Opening bell set to ring for medical cannabis

HURON — On Nov. 3, 2020, voters in South Dakota took to the polls and were asked if they were in favor of allowing marijuana to become legal to use in the state, both recreationally and for medicinal purposes. The use of recreational marijuana was approved by the voters,...
B102.7

Two South Dakota Counties Are among the Healthiest in America

A pair of Southeast South Dakota counties and one Northwest Iowa county are some of the biggest bastions of health in the United States. U.S News & World Report is out with its list of the 500 healthiest communities in America, based on data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Comments / 0

Community Policy