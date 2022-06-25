ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS’ J-Hope Announces Solo Album & First Single Release Dates

By Anna Chan
 3 days ago

BTS ARMY, mark your calendars! On Saturday, June 25, Big Hit revealed details of J-Hope ‘s upcoming solo album and single.

Per the announcement on Weverse , the solo project, titled Jack in the Box , will be arriving July 15, with the first single arriving two weeks earlier on July 1. The album, according to the statement, “represents [J-Hope’s] aspirations to break the mold and grow further.” In addition, beginning with the single — the title of which has not yet been revealed — “diverse content to show J-Hope’s creative identity as an artist will be introduced.”

J-Hope also shared the news on his Instagram account, where he posted a video that begins with a white J in the center of the screen, with a colorful checkered background. “‘J’ack in the box,” he simply captioned the clip.

The details come after Hybe first announced in mid June that J-Hope would be the first of the group to release his solo project. BTS had also shared earlier in the month that the septet would be “ taking a temporary break ” to allow not only J-Hope, but also RM, Suga, V, Jungkook, Jin, and Jimin to spend time on their individual projects.

In addition to being the first BTS member to release his solo album, it was announced on June 7 that J-Hope is set to headline the main stage at Lollapalooza on July 31. The set will be the first time a South Korean artist will headline a main stage at a major music festival in the United States. J-Hope is replacing Doja Cat, who announced in May that she had to drop out due to tonsil surgery.

See J-Hope’s post below:

