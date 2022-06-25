ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Baylor Lands 16th Commitment of 2023 Class

By Matt Galatzan
Inside The Bears
Inside The Bears
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KbNG3_0gM0VFvw00

The Bears have landed their 16th commitment of the 2023 class

The Baylor Bears continued their momentum on the recruiting trail on Friday evening, landing a commitment from talented Southern Lab (Baton Rouge, LA) corner back, Carl Williams IV.

Williams becomes the 16th total commitment of the 2023 class for the Bears and the seventh in the month of June alone.

And under the radar talent, Williams still had an impressive list of offers and picked the Bears over the likes of Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Louisana Tech, Troy, Tulane, and many more.

Williams becomes the first corner to commit to head coach Dave Aranda in the class, and will join fellow defensive backs Cory Huff Jr. and DJ Coleman in the secondary .

With Williams, the Bears have pledges from eight total prospects on the defensive side of the ball, including the aforementioned Huff Jr. and Coleman, as well as Cy Ranch (Cypress, TX) linebacker Christian Brathwaite, Clear Falls (League City, TX) linebacker Corey Kelly, La Grange (TX) defensive lineman Jaren Woods, Temple (TX) linebacker Taurean York and Fort Bend Marshall (Missouri City, TX) defensive end Trent Thomas.

Offensively, the Bears hold commitments from Dripping Springs (TX) quarterback Austin Novosad , Horizon (Scottsdale, AZ) tight end Matthew Klopfenstein, Weiss (Pflugerville, TX) wide out Micah Gifford, H.M. King (Kingsville, TX) offensive lineman Justin DeLeon, Stratford (Houston, TX) tight end Hawkins Polley, Argyle (TX) offensive lineman Wes Tucker, Mineola (TX) athlete Dawson Pendergrass and Franklin (TX) running back Bryson Washington.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter

Follow Inside the Bears on Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

LSU 2023 football recruiting class starting to take shape

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early National Signing Day isn’t until December, but the LSU coaches are hard at work forming that 2023 class. Right now, the Tigers possess six commits in the group. The football recruiting service, On3, currently has Brian Kelly’s crew at No. 16 overall. But it’s no doubt early in the game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
City
Kingsville, TX
City
Cypress, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Missouri State
City
Troy, TX
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
City
Cypress, TX
City
Austin, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
City
Mineola, TX
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Missouri City, TX
City
Dripping Springs, TX
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
State
Kentucky State
City
League City, TX
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
City
Pflugerville, TX
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
fox44news.com

COVID-19 increase at TJJD facilities

AUSTIN / MART, Texas (FOX 44) – The McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart has experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases during the month of June – in addition to the other campuses and halfway houses within the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. Ever since the department’s...
MART, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Aranda
bestofarkansassports.com

First Shots Fired: Former Arkansas Coach’s Move to LSU Already Making Recruiting Splash

The 2022 college baseball season isn’t but a couple of days past over but the former kings of the dirt diamond are making headlines. The LSU Tigers, with six national championships but none since 2009, have decided enough is enough with several other SEC West schools having all the fun. In a total power play, LSU only let SEC West rival Ole Miss have a day on their national championship before rocking the baseball world with the announcement of hiring Wes Johnson as their new pitching coach. Nice job Rebels, but the Tigers are reminding everyone who the traditional boss is in these parts.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor Bears#American Football#College Football#Louisana Tech#Cy Ranch Lrb Cypress#Tx#Az
B106

Killeen, Texas Murder from 2017 to Be Featured on TV Next Week

A Killeen, Texas murder from 2017 will make its way to the small screen next week on Investigation Discovery's "Fear Thy Neighbor". The show is in its 8th season and has been airing on Investigation Discovery since 2014. It features true crime stories of neighborhood feuds that turn deadly. Investigation Discovery's website describes the show:
KILLEEN, TX
B106

Love Fried Fish? Try This Hidden Gem in Temple, Texas

Temple, Texas just continues to surprise me with such amazing food selections out here. Now that I am employed out here In Temple, I've tried my best to see what hidden gems they have when it comes to great food. I’ve tried plenty of Thai restaurants, a Ramen shop that...
TEMPLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Tulane University
WacoTrib.com

Fire off Kendall Lane in Waco threatens homes

A brush fire of 50 acres threatened homes, buildings and vehicles Friday afternoon, prompting evacuations about 2.5 miles northeast of McLane Stadium, near the 3700 block of Kendall Lane, officials said. The fire was under control by about 5:10 p.m., with at least five vehicles and a metal shop building...
WACO, TX
theadvocate.com

Zachary High holds signing day for 15 athletes

On May 10, 15 Zachary High School athletes from five teams signed to continue their athletic careers in college. Zachary High baseball, cross-country/track, football, softball and basketball teams were represented. Family, friends, teachers, coaches and students were in the gym to watch athletes sign their letters of intent. The students’...
ZACHARY, LA
Inside The Bears

Inside The Bears

Waco, TX
332
Followers
164
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheBears brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Baylor athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/baylor

Comments / 0

Community Policy