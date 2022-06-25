Baylor Lands 16th Commitment of 2023 Class

The Bears have landed their 16th commitment of the 2023 class

The Baylor Bears continued their momentum on the recruiting trail on Friday evening, landing a commitment from talented Southern Lab (Baton Rouge, LA) corner back, Carl Williams IV.

Williams becomes the 16th total commitment of the 2023 class for the Bears and the seventh in the month of June alone.

And under the radar talent, Williams still had an impressive list of offers and picked the Bears over the likes of Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Louisana Tech, Troy, Tulane, and many more.

Williams becomes the first corner to commit to head coach Dave Aranda in the class, and will join fellow defensive backs Cory Huff Jr. and DJ Coleman in the secondary .

With Williams, the Bears have pledges from eight total prospects on the defensive side of the ball, including the aforementioned Huff Jr. and Coleman, as well as Cy Ranch (Cypress, TX) linebacker Christian Brathwaite, Clear Falls (League City, TX) linebacker Corey Kelly, La Grange (TX) defensive lineman Jaren Woods, Temple (TX) linebacker Taurean York and Fort Bend Marshall (Missouri City, TX) defensive end Trent Thomas.

Offensively, the Bears hold commitments from Dripping Springs (TX) quarterback Austin Novosad , Horizon (Scottsdale, AZ) tight end Matthew Klopfenstein, Weiss (Pflugerville, TX) wide out Micah Gifford, H.M. King (Kingsville, TX) offensive lineman Justin DeLeon, Stratford (Houston, TX) tight end Hawkins Polley, Argyle (TX) offensive lineman Wes Tucker, Mineola (TX) athlete Dawson Pendergrass and Franklin (TX) running back Bryson Washington.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter

Follow Inside the Bears on Facebook