Bigfork’s annual celebration of Independence Day is set to kick-off next Monday featuring a grand parade and a rubber duck race. Bigfork resident Walter Kuhn is going to be the Grand Marshall for the parade, which is set to begin at noon on the 4th. Preceding the parade, live music by the Fetveit Brothers starts at 10 a.m. in the parking lot on Grand Drive where area food trucks will also be set-up. After the parade, head down to the single lane bridge to catch the ‘Ducks for Bucks’ race, where hundreds of rubber ducks race down the Wild Mile....

BIGFORK, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO