Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga Film Festival 2022 Review: THE LEECH Wishes You a Bawdy Merry Christmas

By Michelle Swope
dailydead.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriter/director Eric Pennycoff’s 2018 film Sadistic Intentions uses metal and mayhem to tell a story of romantic deceit. The film stars Jeremy Gardner and Taylor Zaudtke and a big part of the movie’s appeal comes from the onscreen chemistry of the duo, who are now married in real life. Pennycoff’s new...

dailydead.com

dailydead.com

Chattanooga Film Festival 2022 Review: THE ONES YOU DIDN’T BURN is a Mesmerizing, Visually Haunting Story of Revenge

Witches and witchcraft have been depicted in horror forever, but movies like Robert Eggers’ The Witch in 2015 and the Suspiria remake in 2018, seem to have ushered in a slew of stories about witches made into popular films over the past few years. Writer/director Elise Finnerty’s striking first feature film, The Ones You Didn’t Burn, had its World Premiere at this year’s virtual Chattanooga Film Festival and opens with the befitting Henry David Thoreau quote, “I believe that men are generally still a little afraid of the dark, though the witches are all hung.” The Ones You Didn’t Burn goes on to artfully present the story of a family seemingly cursed by the actions of those who came before them with strong performances and remarkably haunting visuals.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

What Can You Expect from Riverbend 2023?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Friends of the Festival is calling Riverbend 2022 a resounding success. The festival anticipated 15,000 attendees, and exceeded that goal on Saturday and Sunday. According to festival organizers, it’s not yet clear how much money the festival generated, but enough money was made to warrant another...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
John M. Dabbs

Stevie Nicks Shuts Down Bonnaroo Festival - Running Late and Giving It Up

Stevie Nicks shuts down Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022John Dabbs/Photographer. The first woman to close the Bonnaroo Festival happens to be the reigning Queen of Rock and Roll. This honor is a tribute to women and the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and its theme of inclusion. Nicks arrived on stage 15 minutes late while the crowds were semi-entertained and teased with flickering lights on stage and a camera showing random views of the crowd so patrons could see themselves. There were a few exposed parts shown to the crowd from daring fans waiting on the performance to begin - all in fun.
MANCHESTER, TN
allongeorgia.com

Unique Treehouse Experience Close to Home

This summer with rising gas prices, rental prices and food prices, many people are looking for a unique experience closer to home. Michael Hicks and his wife, Teah, own a company that makes unique spaces in unique destinations for one of a kind experiences for their guests. The couple’s latest...
DADE COUNTY, GA
WDEF

2022 Fireworks shows in our area

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Two years ago we had the pandemic, then last year we had a fireworks shortage. But this year, it looks like just about all of the Fireworks shows are back. SATURDAY JUNE 25. New Salem, GA. Rainsville Freedom Fest. FRIDAY JULY 1. Chattanooga Lookouts. Ten Mile,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
US News and World Report

Chattanooga Homeless Hospice Center Opens Cancer Home

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Welcome Home of Chattanooga, a nonprofit organization that provides hospice care to the homeless, has opened a cancer respite home to provide shelter to homeless people receiving cancer treatment. “We recognized that we were caring for people who were dying very young of cancer because...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

TECH BYTE: Ray-Ban Glasses Go High Tech

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — It’s summertime. It’s hot out, and if you don’t have any already, you probably need sunglasses. Ray-Ban has made some smart glasses that make you look and feel smart. The company is showing off its first generation of smart glasses. This wearable...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
CNHI

Birth announcements for June 26

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:. • Max Amais, son of Jasmine Adame and Kevin Cortes of Chatsworth, June 6. • Kevin Andres, son of Latoya Bargo and Humberto Apodaca of Dalton, June 7. • Nikolas Abelardo, son of Patricia and Abelardo Aguilar of Dalton, June 8. • Israel...
DALTON, GA
mymix1041.com

Local News for Tuesday, June 28th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Cleveland City Council met on Monday covering several items of business. City Manager Joe Fivas reported that the 17th and 20th Street sidewalk projects are nearing completion, and each will have a ribbon cutting sometime after July 11th. The Mosby Park project is moving quickly, and it is expected that the new playground will be completed by the end of summer. Also, there will be traffic impacts around the Mouse Creek Road and Paul Huff Parkway intersection starting in July as new masts for traffic lights are being installed. Additional turn lanes will also be installed moving into the fall as the project continues. The Fiscal Year 2023 budget was passed. It was also noted that the city offices will be closed on Monday, July 4th, in observance of Independence Day.
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

South Chickamauga Greenway is officially open after nearly three decades

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-After nearly 3 decades the South Chickamauga Greenway is finally open. Trust for Public Land partnered with the City of Chattanooga to create the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway,. It stretches from the Tennessee River near Chattanooga State to Camp Jordan,. It offers: walking, running, biking, even paddling from...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Civil War Streets: Major General George Henry Thomas a.k.a. “The Rock of Chickamauga”. – By Mark Pearson

Continuing on up 10th Avenue, the next street is Thomas, as in Major General George Henry Thomas, also called “The Rock of Chickamauga.” George Thomas was born in Southampton, Virginia on July 31, 1816, and graduated West Point in 1836. He taught there in 1854 and many of the cadets that were students went on to be generals in the Confederate army, such as Jeb Stewart and John Bell Hood. Being from Virginia, he and Robert E. Lee were close friends and, as a result, for many years and at many times his loyalty to the union was being questioned by many of his peers. He married a woman from the north and as a result later when he would send money to his sisters, they would refuse to take it because they claimed that they didn’t have a brother. He also fought in the Mexican War, as did many of his contemporary’s, but stayed in the army and was posted in the west.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

Police: Chattanooga child hit by truck, hospitalized

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 9-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck in Chattanooga, according to officials from the Chattanooga Police Department. Officers responded to a call about a pedestrian being hit by a car on June 18, and an investigation detailed a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Calhoun Journal

Update: Teen from Anniston Still Missing

Anniston, AL – Despite incorrect reports of Brain Barker being found this unfortunately untrue. Per his father, Jeremiah Barker, Brian was last seen in a hospital in Chattanooga, TN. He was reported as safe, but left the hospital and is still missing. The hospital he was seen at was Chattanooga Memorial Hospital. As a reminder Brian is on the Autism spectrum and hasn’t had his medication in over a week. If you have any information please contact the Anniston Police Department at (256) 238-1800 or the Chattanooga Police. If Brian is found the Calhoun Journal will update this article as well as the original. Please make sure you confirm any details with the police or family before noting he has been found. False information can delay Brian from being found.
ANNISTON, AL

Community Policy