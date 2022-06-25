ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police searching for suspect in North Carolina Chick-Fil-A armed robbery

By Brayden Stamps
 3 days ago

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — An employee at a Chick-Fil-A location in High Point was the victim of an armed robbery on Thursday night, according to the High Point Police Department.

The area surrounding the Chick-Fil-A (Google Maps)

Officers said that the suspect used a weapon to rob an employee of the Chick-Fil-A in the drive-thru line. No one was hurt during the robbery.

Elon man accused of leading deputies on high-speed pursuit
Photo of the Hyundai Sonata driven by the suspect (courtesy of the High Point Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
