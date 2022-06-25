2 dead, 1 injured in Natchitoches shooting

The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed two individuals and injured a third person early Saturday morning. On June 25, 2022, around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched to the 5100 block of University Parkway (French Market Express) in reference to a report of gunshots in the area. Upon officer’s arrival, they located Marquis Evans (B/M, 21 y.o.a. of Natchitoches), Daniel Williams (B/M, 23 y.o.a. of Creston), and another individual suffering from gunshot wounds.
