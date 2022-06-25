ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

2 dead, 1 injured in Natchitoches shooting

By Alex Onken
KSLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Natchitoches Police Department are working to learn more about a shooting that left two men dead and another injured. At the scene, they found Marquis...

www.ksla.com

Comments / 1

