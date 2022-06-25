Body recovered by EPFD Water Rescue teams

EL PASO – A Border Patrol agent assigned to the El Paso U.S. Border Patrol Station was working line watch duties three weeks ago when he observed four suspected illegal migrants running north from the Rio Grande River towards the International Border Barrier, approximately one and a quarter miles east of the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry in El Paso. The International Border Barrier is situated between the U.S./Mexico international border and the American Canal. The Border Patrol agent drove his U.S. Border Patrol marked vehicle on the levee road towards the location from the south side of…

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO