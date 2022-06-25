Body recovered by EPFD Water Rescue teams

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A stabbing in an East El Paso area sends a 19-year-old man to the hospital. Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say the stabbing happened Sunday night around 10 p.m., along the 3500 block of Oxcart Run. EPPD say three masked people entered the home, confronted the victim and […]
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sunland Park crews are at the scene of another body recovery in the Rio Grande. Crews gathered off of Racetrack Dr. in Sunland Park. Last week Sunland Park Police investigated an unattended death near the same area. So far 13 bodies have been recovered in El Paso area. This is an ongoing […]
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Special Traffic Investigations officers continue investigating Saturday night’s crash involving a patrol car. A 19-year veteran responded to a call for service when reports of a man walking with a sword on Woodrow Bean were received. The patrol car was traveling west on...
EL PASO, Tx. (KTSM) – A El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officer responding to a call of a ‘man walking with a sword’ in Northeast El Paso, t-boned a second car, sending both drivers to the hospital. EPPD officials say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, at the intersection of Transmountain and Rushing. […]
EL PASO, Texas - Two hikers were located and escorted from McKelligon Canyon late Saturday night. The El Paso Fire Department confirmed that Combined Search and Rescue units responded to a report of a missing hiker at the 1400 block of McKelligon Canyon. The initial report came in at 10:52...
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso County Sheriff Deputies responded to a crash in the 5000 block of Fort Defiance Drive in Far East El Paso on Sunday. During their investigation witnesses reported to deputies that Jeshua Lespron was speeding as he drove up and the down the street, losing control of his car and
The post Teen arrested for DUI, speeding and crashing into parked car appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO – A Border Patrol agent assigned to the El Paso U.S. Border Patrol Station was working line watch duties three weeks ago when he observed four suspected illegal migrants running north from the Rio Grande River towards the International Border Barrier, approximately one and a quarter miles east of the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry in El Paso.
The International Border Barrier is situated between the U.S./Mexico international border and the American Canal. The Border Patrol agent drove his U.S. Border Patrol marked vehicle on the levee road towards the location from the south side of…
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A body was found inside a trash barrel by children outside their elementary school in far west Juarez Monday morning. Officials say the discovery happened Monday morning as children were going to classes. The elementary-age students found the barrel just behind the school wall. State Police were the first on […]
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ricardo Marquez, who was found guilty of murder last week in the disappearance of Erika Gaytan, was sentenced Tuesday for the crime. The 75 year sentenced was handed down by Judge Sam Medrano, after Gaytan’s defense team opted for the judge, rather than the jury, to sentence him.
EL PASO, Texas -- A 36-year-old man died in police custody Monday morning after he was tased outside a northeast El Paso gas station. The Crimes Against Persons unit is investigating, according to El Paso Police. A spokesperson for the department said police responded to a welfare check just after...
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a 19 year-old-man was repeatedly stabbed during a home invasion that happened last Sunday night. It happened around 10:00 P.M. on the 3500 block of Oxcart Run, in east El Paso. According to El Paso Crimes Against Persons Detectives, three masked individuals entered the house and stabbed
The post El Paso Police: Three masked intruders repeatedly stab 19-year-old during home invasion appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The family of a 29 year-old El Paso woman embraced each other after a judge sentenced Ricardo Marquez to 75 years in jail Tuesday. Marquez was convicted of killing Erika Gaytan last week. Prosecutors argued that Marquez killed Gaytan after a date the two...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Across the country and here in the Lone Star state, those convicted of serious crimes are spending a lot more time behind bars awaiting execution. KTSM 9 news anchor, Brenda Medina delves into how the system works and its impact on victims’ family members. It was a sunny November day, just […]
EL PASO, Tx. (KTSM) – Two men are stabbed at a West El Paso house party and the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) continues to search for the suspect. EPPD officials were first notified shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday morning when two men – only identified as a 21-year-old and a 22-year-old – walked into […]
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The driver of a late-model Jeep had to be extracted after a mid-morning wreck adjacent to the Sunland Park exit ramp. The wreck happened shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday morning, just off the Sunland Park exit ramp, directly below the Sunland Park Mall sign. Emergency crews were forced to extract […]
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Borderland mom gets the opportunity of a lifetime, a chance to be the newest face of Maxim magazine and she needs your vote to be number one. Born in Farmington, New Mexico and raised in Casas Grandes, Chihuahua, Raquel Garza is a wife and a mother to three children. […]
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cocaine overdose investigation dating back to November 2017, resulted in the sentencing of an El Paso man for his role in two deaths. Paris Lamont Dennis, 39, pleaded guilty on February 24, 2022, to one count of distribution of a controlled substance, causing serious bodily injury. Received more […]
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police have identified the man found dead outside an East El Paso home on Thursday. EPPD officials say 28-year-old Raul Gerardo Zamora was found by a person outside his home along the 11000 block of Cannon Hill. El Paso Fire Department crews...
EL PASO, Texas - The issue of guns and school safety have come to the forefront for many Americans in the wake of the shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were killed. How do we make schools safer for children, and what...
Comments / 0