BOSTON (WHDH) - Four teenagers accused of attacking a Worcester drummer outside of South Station Friday are facing multiple charges for the assault. Officers responding to reports of an attack on Atlantic Avenue near South Station early Friday morning were told that Adam Neufell, drummer for the Worcester-based band Young Other, was outside South Station looking at a map with his girlfriend when several young men jumped out of a grey Toyota 4Runner and yelled at him to “get a haircut.” One of the suspects then punched Neufell before the others joined the attack, video shows.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO