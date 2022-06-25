Home-Brew Safari Porsche 911 Learns To Swim

This past weekend saw two big events take place. Over in the UK, the annual Goodwood Festival of Speed was held, with a number of automakers taking the opportunity to showcase their latest wares at the show. But on this side of the pond, a much gnarlier event took place with the 100th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Two Porsches from different ends of the spectrum were supposed to make waves there. The first was the Hoonipigasus that Ken Block was meant to campaign to a record-breaking run, but his heavily modified Porker suffered engine failure. On the other end of the scale was a totally stock Porsche 911 Turbo driven by David Donner, a Pikes Peak veteran. Sadly, his weekend didn't end in glory either.
