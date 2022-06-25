ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Gareth Bale confirms Los Angeles FC move when Real contract expires

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ueshd_0gM0RLN800
Gareth Bale, the Wales captain, has agreed to join the MLS side Los Angeles FC.

Gareth Bale has confirmed he is poised to join the Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC when his contract with Real Madrid expires.

The five-time Champions League winner is soon to be a free agent and is looking for a new club ahead of playing for Wales at the World Cup finals tournament in Qatar, which starts in November.

Bale had been linked with a move to his hometown club Cardiff following the end of a nine-year stay at the Bernabéu, but the 32-year-old forward will now continue his career with a switch to the US.

The Wales captain confirmed his move to LAFC, who sit top of Major League Soccer’s Western Conference, via his official Twitter account. With a video of him in a club shirt and cap, Bale wrote: “See you soon, Los Angeles. @LAFC”

Bale is thought to have agreed an initial one-year deal, which includes the option of an 18-month contract extension, and he will join the former Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini as part of the LAFC squad.

Bale and Chiellini should complete their moves to MLS when the competition’s “secondary transfer windo” opens on 7 July, so would be cleared to make a debut against the LA Galaxy.

Last week Bale had excited Cardiff fans by visiting the Championship club’s Vale of Glamorgan base on their first day of pre-season training. Bale had fuelled speculation he might prefer being closer to home following comments that the standard of football he played before the World Cup finals tournament should not prove a decisive factor in any move.

It is understood Bale – reportedly having earned around £600,000 per week at Real Madrid – had several options on the table, with his former club Tottenham and big-spending Newcastle also suggested as potential destinations.

Speaking while on recent international duty with Wales, Bale said: “I don’t really know if the standard makes too much of a difference. A football game is a football game. I feel like I’ll never really lose my quality on the ball. I guess it’s a conversation to be had.

“I need time to think what’s the best move for me, my family, my kids, and hopefully we’ll sort that over the summer. I have options.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
The Guardian

Shazia Mirza: ‘When I was eight, my mother said, “You are ugly, and ugly girls can’t become actresses”’

B — orn in Birmingham, Mirza, 46, was a science teacher before becoming a standup comedian. She made her name touring her show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, followed by With Love from St Tropez. This year she performs Coconut, which was nominated for best standup tour at the Channel 4 NationalComedy awards, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-28 August. Her podcast with John Kampfner is called Pale, Male and Stale, and her television work includes the BBC Two series Pilgrimage. She lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Guardian

Exhausted Russian fighters complain of conditions in eastern Ukraine

Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s east has brought it some battlefield success as its military has advanced slowly in fierce fighting in Donbas. But those gains have come at a high price for the Russian invasion force, with evidence that high-level casualties are growing and that some units may be approaching exhaustion as the war moves past its 100-day mark.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giorgio Chiellini
Person
Gareth Bale
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Los Angeles Fc#Lafc#Major League Soccer#Championship
The Guardian

‘All hell broke loose’: weary soldiers tell of frontline holdout in Ukraine city

Seven miles from Ukraine’s frontline, resting Ukrainian soldiers were smoking cigarettes on benches in the shade outside a military hospital. The constant thud of artillery could be heard in the distance. The city of Bakhmut felt deserted. There was little sense of life from before the war – no children, cars, and barely any people. Windows were boarded up with only a handful of civilians on the streets. Almost the only activity had been brought here by the war.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
The Guardian

Roe v Wade has been overturned. Here’s what this will mean

The story is not about the supreme court. Today, the sword that has long been hanging over American women’s heads finally fell: the supreme court overturned Roe v Wade, ending the nationwide right to an abortion. This has long been expected, and long dreaded, by those in the reproductive rights movement, and it has long been denied by those who wished to downplay the court’s extremist lurch. The coming hours will be consumed with finger pointing and recriminations. But the story is not about who was right and who was wrong.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

‘I could not be part of this crime’: the Russians fighting for Ukraine

Walking around Kyiv in his new Ukrainian military attire, Igor Volobuyev felt as if he finally fulfilled his purpose. For weeks after leaving Russia for Ukraine, the former vice-president of Gazprombank spent his days trying to convince officials to provide him with Ukrainian documents and allow him to sign up for military service to fight against a country where he had spent most of his adult life.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

334K+
Followers
80K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy