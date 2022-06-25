ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

At least 1 person is killed in a shooting at a WeatherTech facility near Chicago

By Nicole Hernandez
 3 days ago

At least one person was killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a WeatherTech facility in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook, Ill., police said. Officers were called to...

