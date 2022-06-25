100+ bullets shot in Milwaukee neighborhood

MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody following a police pursuit on the city's south side Sunday evening, June 26. Officials say the pursuit happened near 6th and Manitoba just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers attempted to stop a reckless vehicle. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle struck a pedestrian and then collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle near 13th and Lincoln. The driver of the vehicle then fled on foot and was arrested after a foot pursuit.

