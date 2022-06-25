ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

100+ bullets shot in Milwaukee neighborhood

By Justin Steffen
WISN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating more than 100 shots that were fired near 17th & Scott early Saturday morning. Officials say the shooting...

www.wisn.com

Comments / 23

David Temple
3d ago

I checked my 357 revolver and it was safely put to bed last night, it didn't leave the house. How about yours for those that think guns are the problem.

Reply(2)
16
Voice of Reason1
3d ago

"No one was hit..." When will the thugs take target practice so their criminal behavior is at least fruitful?

Reply(2)
8
Nameless
3d ago

Guessing the ppl who were in the house that was shot up aren't too popular with someone? Ya think 💬

Reply(2)
3
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired during fight in Milwaukee; woman struck by gunfire

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, June 28 near Winona Lane and Burnham Street. It happened at approximately 6:00 a.m.,. Police say during a fight, the suspect fired shots, striking the victim. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee woman, was transported to a local for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Weekend violent crime in Milwaukee: Residents grow frustrated

MILWAUKEE - Weekend gun violence claimed the lives of five people in four separate Milwaukee shootings. The crimes began Friday – and ended Sunday. One of them was a double fatal shooting in an alley near 37th and Roberts – where FOX6 News found a growing memorial for the two homicide victims, ages 28 and 39.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bullets#Violent Crime
WISN

Waukesha parade suspect will use insanity as his defense

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The suspect in the Waukesha parade attack will use insanity as his defense. Last week, Darrell Brooks changed his plea to not guilty by reason of mental defect. Legal experts say it's not a common defense in Wisconsin. "The insanity plea has hundreds of years of...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit, pedestrian struck on city's south side

MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody following a police pursuit on the city's south side Sunday evening, June 26. Officials say the pursuit happened near 6th and Manitoba just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers attempted to stop a reckless vehicle. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle struck a pedestrian and then collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle near 13th and Lincoln. The driver of the vehicle then fled on foot and was arrested after a foot pursuit.
cwbradio.com

Waukesha Christmas Parade Suspect Appears in Court

(AP) A man accused of driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year, killing six people and injuring dozens more, this week served notice he will try to persuade a jury that he was mentally ill during the incident and if convicted should go to an institution instead of prison.
WAUKESHA, WI
wtmj.com

Saturday Shooting leaves one dead in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE – One person is dead after a shooting in Milwaukee. Police say it happened just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday near Silver Spring Drive and Green Bay Avenue. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says it was called to the scene where a 25-year-old man was pronounced dead.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Milwaukee man commits suicide at Milwaukee County Jail

MILWAUKEE – A 21-year-old Milwaukee man allegedly committed suicide at the Milwaukee County Jail Sunday night. He was arrested a little bit after 4:30 p.m. at Bradford Beach on misdemeanor charges that included Disorderly Conduct, Resisting. Arrest, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Felony Bail Jumping. He was placed into...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Kohl's theft, man wanted

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police need help to identify and locate a man who stole from Kohl's on Appleton Avenue. The theft happened May 14 around 9 p.m. According to police, the thief stole $170 worth of merchandise. It's unknown where he headed when leaving the store, and...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
WISN

Member of Kia Boys seen in YouTube documentary charged

MILWAUKEE — A Kia Boy featured in a recent YouTube document now faces multiple criminal charges. The YouTube documentary was about the Kia Boys, who police say, steal cars and drive recklessly. The video shows an incident that occurred on May 17 near 36th Street and West Courtland Avenue.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: Man killed near Green Bay and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near Green Bay and Silver Spring shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, June 25. A 25-year-old man did succumb to his injuries. This investigation is ongoing and police continue to seek suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Johnson Creek Menards theft suspect sought by police

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. - Johnson Creek police are asking for the public's help to identify a theft suspect caught on camera. Officials noted in a Wisconsin Crime Alert that the suspect stole merchandise from the Menards on Wright Road in Johnson Creek on the evening of Friday, June 24. The alert indicates the woman (seen above) pushed a cart full of merchandise out of the store.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pursuit, crash of stolen vehicle: 3 teens arrested

MILWAUKEE - Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday near 24th and Burleigh, police gave chase to a vehicle that had been stolen in an armed robbery. The pursuit ended on the eastbound Capitol Drive off-ramp from Interstate 43. A 17-year-old male driver, a 17-year-old female passenger, and a 16-year-old female passenger were...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Video: Police take down wanted man after hours-long standoff

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Video shows Waukesha police in tactical gear force a man to the ground after a four and a half hour long standoff Monday. Waukesha Police Department said it started around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon when they learned a sex offender was living with a woman and children at Sunset Homes Condominiums near East and Garfield avenues.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Shots fired on south side, over 100 casings found

MILWAUKEE - A barrage of bullets hit homes and cars on Milwaukee's south side early Saturday morning, June 25. Police say, despite recovering more than 100 bullet casings at the scene, no one was injured near 17th and Scott. It was a scene one resident thought he'd only see in the movies.
WISN

Multi-home Milwaukee fire, firefighter injured

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee fire crews say three homes are damaged, and a firefighter injured after a fire broke out Sunday morning on the city's southside. The fire taking place near 20th and Grant. The acting battalion chief with the Milwaukee Fire Department says everyone was able to get out...
wtmj.com

Double shootings leaves two dead in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE- Two people are dead after a double shooting on Milwaukee’s west side while police also investigate a separate shooting in which 100 bullet casings were found strewn across a residential street. Police say the first shooting happened near 37th and Roberts around 11:15 Friday night. Police say two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy