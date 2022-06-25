CHARLES RICHARD “SHOTGUN” ERB, 70

After 15 days and 300.4 miles, the PA Hero Walk concluded yesterday at the VFW Post 92 in Lower Burrell. The walk began June 11th in Philadelphia and passed through Indiana County on Thursday, when it began in Ligonier, made its way to the Derry Eagles, then to Blairsville Veterans Memorial Park and finally the VFW Post 5821 along Route 22. On Friday, the walkers departed from the Blairsville Sheetz store and trekked to the Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department, then on to Apollo and Vandergrift. Yesterday, they finished with an 8.2 mile walk to Lower Burrell. Six walkers made the whole trip, covering 300.4 miles, joined along the way by local veterans and supporters on each leg.
