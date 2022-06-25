ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xavi 'urges Ousmane Dembele to stay at Barcelona in a last-ditch phone call' before his contract expires next week... with Chelsea keen to bring the winger to Stamford Bridge on a free transfer this summer

By Julian Bovill For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has reportedly urged Ousmane Dembele to stay at the club this summer in a last-ditch attempt to get him to sign a new deal.

The French forward's contract with the club expires at the end of the month but his immediate future is unclear, with a number of clubs rumoured to be vying for his signature while figures from Barcelona try to get him to stay in Catalonia.

According to L'Equipe, Xavi has made one last attempt at keeping the player by calling him.

Ousmane Dembele has been contacted by Xavi in a last-ditch attempt to keep him at the club

The manager is keen for Dembele to remain as the club seeks to find the funds to improve the team in other areas.

According to the report in the French publication, Barcelona and Dembele have failed to agree a new deal owing to being some way apart on salary demands.

The French forward is set to want £15.5m across a year after tax, with Barcelona only willing to offer that amount before tax.

Dembele was signed by Barcelona in the summer Neymar departed for Paris Saint Germain and his time in Catalonia has coincided with the club's dire financial straits.

Xavi Hernandez remains keen to keep Ousmane Dembele at the club beyond this summer 

Since around 2020, the club have made efforts to try and get the highest earners to reduce their wages to ensure the club some respite from its financial woes.

Xavi's attempts to keep the player, however, are made more complicated by the number of clubs across Europe that are believed to be in for the player.

Chelsea, under Thomas Tuchel, who coached the player at Borussia Dortmund, are believed to be extremely interested in bringing the player to west London and under new ownership have the financial muscle to be able to match the French international's high wage demands.

Meanwhile, PSG were also rumoured to be in for the player at the outset of the window but their interest appears to have gone cold.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has reportedly promised six new signings this summer - with Ousmane Dembele rumoured to be a target

It had been believed that owing to the rule that currently requires Barcelona to offload £4m for every £1m they spend that they were willing to wave goodbye to Dembele, but the manager appears to have other ideas.

Owing to injuries, Dembele has flattered to deceive at points during his five years with Barcelona but has shown glimpses of the player that the club rated so highly that they deemed it shrewd to pay around £120m for the player.

The saga looks set to rumble on, with Dembele appearing in no rush to make an immediate decision over where he will be lining up come August and beyond.

