JDC-Miller confirmed as first Porsche 963 customer team

By Marshall Pruett
racer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Church, John Miller, and the Minnesota-based JDC-Miller Motorsports team have become the first customer team to purchase one of Porsche’s new-for-2023 963 GTP cars to campaign in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. A second customer team will be announced in the coming weeks. Winners of the 12...

