ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Not throwing yet

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Garoppolo (shoulder) is expected to resume throwing in the coming weeks, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. The 49ers have...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Julian Edelman says he is still scared of Bill Belichick, does on-point impression of Patriots head coach

Wide receiver Julian Edelman has not played for New England Patriots Bill Belichick since retiring during the 2021 NFL offseason, but that does not mean the head coach is any less intimidating. Edelman went on the I Am Athlete podcast and discussed everything from a possible return to the game, to how he felt about quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and even provided an impression of his former coach.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ranking NFL's top 10 linebackers entering 2022: New No. 1 as Bobby Wagner finally dethroned

The linebacker position in the game of football is one of the most important. These athletes are called upon to be run-stuffing defensive linemen on some downs, and hybrid cornerbacks on others. The strongest players are experts at open-field takedowns and make it hard for quarterbacks to feel comfortable throwing toward the middle of the field.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Espn Com#Otas
CBS Sports

Jets' Bryce Huff: Participating in offseason workouts

Huff (ankle) operated as a backup along the defensive line during the Jets' minicamp practices at the beginning of June, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Huff ended last season on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury during Week 17. The third-year pro filled a reserve role in each of the two previous seasons, totaling 30 tackles with four sacks, and he'll likely garner a similar role in 2022.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets' Trevon Wesco: Standing out in offseason practices

Wesco (knee) is healthy and looking good in offseason practices after suffering a season-ending knee injury last year, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Cimini lists Wesco -- along with three other offensive players -- as under-the-radar standouts during practices this offseason. The 2019 fourth-round pick made 12 appearances last season but caught just three passes for 35 yards before suffering the knee injury. The Jets bolstered their tight end corps by signing C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin in free agency and drafting Jeremy Ruckert (foot) in the third round, so despite the positive impression he's making, Wesco will still have an uphill battle for offensive snaps.
NFL
CBS Sports

John Elway turns 62: Here are five fast facts about Broncos' Hall of Fame quarterback

The 1983 NFL draft produced arguably the greatest quarterback class in league history. The headliners from that group include Dan Marino, Jim Kelly and John Elway. All three quarterbacks led their teams to Super Bowls, were multiple Pro Bowlers and eventual Pro Football Hall of Famers. Marino retired as the NFL's all-time leading passer. Kelly is the only quarterback in NFL history to lead his team to four consecutive Super Bowls. Elway helped lead the Broncos to five Super Bowls and two world titles.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Louis Head: Set to resume throwing

Head (shoulder) will begin a throwing program Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Head has been on the injured list since Thursday with a left shoulder impingement. The fact that he's set to throw within a week seemingly suggests he won't miss too much time, though the Marlins haven't provided a precise timeline for his return.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rams Hall of Famer Jack Youngblood shares remarkable story of playing in Super Bowl, Pro Bowl with broken leg

After nine years of climbing, Jack Youngblood had finally reached the summit of professional football. With a broken leg, no less. Youngblood, who put together a Hall of Fame career as a member of the Los Angeles Rams from 1971-84, played through three playoff games with a broken leg that included his lone Super Bowl appearance. Youngblood didn't stop there; he played in the following week's Pro Bowl, to the shock of his NFC teammates.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Appears stuck in backup role

Knizner remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Knizner is on the bench for the third game in a row and looks as though he'll serve as the Cardinals' No. 2 catcher even while top backstop Yadier Molina (knee) faces an uncertain timeline to return from the 10-day injured list. Per Jones, manager Oliver Marmol said he intended to give Ivan Herrera a trial as the Cardinals' primary catcher, so Knizner may be asked to make only a start or two per week if Herrera performs well enough to hang on to the No. 1 role.
MLB
CBS Sports

Vikings' Wyatt Davis: Operating as starter

Davis worked as the Vikings' starting left guard during offseason work, Will Ragatz of Sports Illustrated reports. Davis was a depth piece along the Vikings offensive line as a rookie, but he ended the season on the inactive list due to an illness. Now healthy, the 2021 third-round pick is looking to carve out a larger role in Year 2.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Shelved with plantar fasciitis

The Cardinals placed Bader on the 10-day injured list Monday due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Though Bader started all three of games of the Cardinals' weekend series with the Cubs and wasn't forced to exit early at any point, he's been playing through plantar fasciitis in the foot since spring training, according to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat. Bader doesn't have any imminent plans to have a procedure to current the issue, but it's apparently bothersome enough that he'll have to head to the IL, where he'll join fellow outfielders Tyler O'Neill (hamstring) and Corey Dickerson (calf). The Cardinals called up Conner Capel from Triple-A Memphis to add a healthy body to the outfield, but the trio of Lars Nootbaar, Dylan Carlson and Brendan Donovan could be manager Oliver Marmol's preferred outfield configuration while Bader is on the shelf. The 28-year-old Bader currently ranks tied for sixth in the majors with 15 stolen bases on the season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Kings' Trey Lyles: Likely back in Sacramento for 2022

The Kings are expected to exercise the $2.6 million option on Lyles contract Tuesday, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports. Lyles was traded to the Kings ahead of the trade deadline last year and saw an increased role with his new team down the stretch. The 2015 first-round pick started the final 20 games of the campaign and averaged 12.1 points and 6.3 rebounds during that span. However, he may see his role reduced to start the 2022-23 campaign after Sacramento drafted Keegan Murray with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sports

Patriots' Ronnie Perkins: Getting off-ball reps

Perkins worked with the Patriots' first-team defense as an off-ball linebacker during minicamp this June, Evan Lazar of the CLNS Media Network reports. Perkins dealt with a laundry list of injuries and illnesses that kept him off the field for the entirety of his rookie season in New England. The 2021 third-round pick likely will compete with fellow outside linebackers Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings for a starting spot this coming season.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Sports

Patriots' Joshuah Bledsoe: Working with scout team

Bledsoe played scout-team safety and cornerback in 11-on-11 drills during the Patriots' minicamp in June, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports. Bledsoe did work with New England's second-team defense during 7-on-7 drills, but he appears to fit into a fringe role at this point of the offseason. The 2021 sixth-round pick finished his rookie season on injured reserve after missing the majority of the year due to an offseason wrist surgery. Bledsoe has yet to make his NFL debut and likely will have to fight for a roster spot heading into his sophomore campaign.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Dealing with sore foot

Acuna left Saturday's victory over the Dodgers early after fouling a ball off his foot, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Acuna was replaced in the field by Guillermo Heredia in the top of the ninth inning after he fouled a ball off his foot earlier in the game. Manager Brian Snitker said after the game that he was removed for precautionary reasons and did not suffer a fracture. Acuna can be considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's series finale.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Takes batting practice Monday

Lewis (concussion) took batting practice ahead of Monday's game against the Orioles, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Lewis has been ramping up his baseball activities since mid-June, and his participation in batting practice Monday is certainly an encouraging sign. It's not yet clear when the Mariners expect the 26-year-old to return or whether he'll require a rehab assignment prior to being activated.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Exits with hand injury

Harper left Saturday's game against San Diego in the fourth inning after getting hit in his left hand by a pitch, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Harper was in serious pain after taking a 97-mph pitch directly on his hand. It looks like it could be a serious injury, but we'll know more after he is examined.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Avoids fracture, status uncertain

Acuna, who is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, isn't dealing with a fracture but can't put much pressure on his left foot, and he hopes to be cleared to play within the next couple days, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. The 24-year-old isn't sporting...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Moves to injured list

The Giants placed Crawford on the 10-day injured list Sunday with left knee inflammation. Crawford was out of Saturday's lineup but appeared to be past the knee injury after returning from a two-game absence Friday, but it appears he was never fully healthy. According to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com, manager Gabe Kapler said he's optimistic that Crawford will be ready to return from the IL when first eligible for reinstatement July 5. Thairo Estrada and Donovan Walton should see playing time at shortstop while Crawford is sidelined.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy