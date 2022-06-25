ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea are in talks with AC Milan a deal for Hakim Ziyech with Thomas Tuchel keen to revamp his squad - but wantaway winger, 29, may have to take pay cut to push the move through

By Simon Jones for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Chelsea are in talks to sell Hakim Ziyech to AC Milan as they pave the way to bring in Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

Milan have a long-held interest in Ziyech and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is open to the sale if the clubs can agree on a fee while the 29-year-old may also need to take a pay cut to push the move through.

Tuchel has spoken to Sterling who City value around £60m and wants to bring him to Stamford Bridge as part of his new-look attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00rOre_0gM0P2l000
Chelsea are in talks with AC Milan over a deal for forward Hakim Ziyech (pictured above) 

The 27-year-old England international is weighing up his options and wants to make a decision within the next two weeks so that he is able to start pre-season training with his new club should he leave.

City want to recoup cash to offset their £45m spend on Kalvin Phillips plus another £40m anticipated on Brighton's Marc Cucurella.

They have made a contract offer to Sterling but equally are open to selling him, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal who will bring in £50m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMIuW_0gM0P2l000
Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is open to the sale if the clubs can agree on a fee this summer

Apart from Sterling, Chelsea are prioritising two centre backs and a full back. Sevilla's Jules Kounde is their prime target while discussions have taken place with Juventus over a possible deal for Matthijs de Ligt.

Chelsea are open to using players plus cash in exchange for the Dutch international with German striker Timo Werner one of those who has been offered. Their first proposal was rejected but further talks are planned.

Chelsea also like Lens full-back Jonathan Clauss.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Real Madrid will 'break their non-aggression pact with Atletico Madrid by signing outstanding teenage talent Jesus Fortea from their city rivals' academy... and it could be the start of a series of bad-blooded transfers'

Real Madrid are plotting their first youth signing from city rivals Atletico, after the end of a 15-year non-aggressive pact. Right-back Jesus Fortea, born in 2007, is top of Real's wish list of potential scoops from their crosstown foes, according to Marca. The clubs had a verbal agreement between their...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Frenkie de Jong will be a bargain if Manchester United sign him for £55m... the Dutch midfielder has had success with Erik ten Hag and his versatility can help the rebuild at Old Trafford

Frenkie de Jong was once sold for just €1 but if he can restore Manchester United to the elite of English football, it will be impossible to put a price on his true worth. De Jong has been Erik ten Hag's No1 target ever since he arrived at Old Trafford and Sportsmail sources have indicated a deal between United and Barcelona for the Netherlands star is '90 per cent' complete, with just the finer details left to conclude.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Jonathan Clauss
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Daily Mail

Crystal Palace close to completing £18million signing of RC Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure after club representative holds positive talks over the deal in France

Crystal Palace are increasingly confident of signing Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure from RC Lens in an £18million deal. A Palace delegation was in France on Tuesday evening discussing further add-ons that would push the price towards £22m plus a sell-on clause. The 22-year-old has been Palace's number one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea gatecrash Arsenal's bid to sign Raphinha and agree £60m deal for Leeds winger, with player's agent and ex-Blues star Deco at the heart of talks as they usurp London rivals at the 11th hour

Chelsea on Tuesday gatecrashed Arsenal's bid to sign Raphinha from Leeds United with a £60million offer. Talks are advancing after Leeds accepted a bid of £55m plus add-ons with former Chelsea midfielder Deco, Raphinha's agent, at the heart of negotiations. On a frantic day, Arsenal held talks with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham 'close to agreeing loan deal' for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet with Spanish side keen to offload defender, but Antonio Conte wants an answer this week

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet is reportedly close to joining Tottenham on loan. The French centre back has fallen out of favour at the Spanish giants and is on the verge of agreeing a deal, but Spurs and manager Antonio Conte wants an answer soon. According to Mundo Deportivo, the North...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Talks between Tottenham and Everton over a Richarlison deal are 'moving in a 'positive light' despite Chelsea's interest... with a 'deal worth £60m set to be agreed in the coming days'

Negotiations between Tottenham and Everton over a potential deal for Richarlison are progressing well and moving in a 'positive light' despite Chelsea's intervention, according to reports. Spurs have registered an interest in signing Richarlison as they believe he can operate well in the wide areas upfront and deputise for Harry...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Sterling#Sevilla#Juventus#Dutch#German
Daily Mail

Selling Raheem Sterling to a title rival 'could come back and bite Manchester City', warns Shay Given amid rumors of a Chelsea move for the England winger

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Shay Given has warned his former club that selling Raheem Sterling to Chelsea could 'come back and bite them', but admitted 'it might fit well for both clubs.'. Sterling has scored 131 goals in 339 for Manchester City and has won four Premier League titles with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku arrives back in Italy and is greeted by Inter Milan fans chanting his name... with the £98m Chelsea flop to have a medical on Wednesday ahead of his £6.9m loan return

Romelu Lukaku has touched down in Milan as he gets set to put his Chelsea misery behind him and complete his loan move back to Serie A giants Inter. Footage which has circulated online shows Lukaku arriving back into Italy on Tuesday where he is greeted by a crowd of fans chanting his name.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Neymar 'has to go to Chelsea', urges Thiago Silva as Blues defender sends message to new owner Todd Boehly to bring his Brazil team-mate to Stamford Bridge amid growing doubts over superstar's future at PSG

Thiago Silva has expressed his hopes that his Brazil team-mate Neymar will join him at Chelsea. Neymar has been linked to a move away from Paris Saint-Germain, with the Blues one of several clubs linked to the star - and among the very few able to afford his expensive services.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Golf fanatic Gareth Bale will have access to two of the USA's best courses and will link up with Juventus icon Giorgio Chiellini at MLS side Los Angeles FC – it's no wonder he snubbed Cardiff for Tinseltown!

It sounded like the perfect move. Gareth Bale, born and raised in Cardiff, joining the city's football club in a dream homecoming as he prepares to lead the Welsh national team in their first World Cup in 64 years. There was a real sense last week that remarkably, it was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Andy Murray is set for another late finish at Wimbledon as he takes on John Isner in the third match on Centre Court on Wednesday - with British star critical of decision to delay start on main stage by 30 minutes

Andy Murray faces another late evening at Wimbledon on Wednesday night, two days after pointing out the issues associated with them. The two-time champion faces big-serving John Isner in the third match on Centre Court after Novak Djokovic and Emma Raducanu, as on Monday. After beating Australian James Duckworth, Murray...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios admits he SPAT in the direction of an abusive fan at Wimbledon, as hot-headed Aussie voices his frustration over dealing with 'hate and negativity for a long time'

Nick Kyrgios launched an extraordinary defence of himself for spitting towards fans and verbally attacking line judges, insisting tennis is exposing him to relentless abuse. The Australian called one line judge ‘a snitch’ for reporting his abuse and suggested another was in his 90s and ‘can’t see the ball’ during his five-set win over Britain’s Paul Jubb.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

LOCKER ROOM: Ons Jabeur's artistry is suited to grass and she has a superb chance of becoming the first Arab woman to win a Grand Slam... while Carlos Alcaraz's credentials will be tested again as he learns on the fly

KATARZYNA KAWA (POL) v ONS JABEUR (TUN, 3) Jabeur withdrew from Eastbourne with a knee injury but put any fitness fears to bed with a straightforward opening win. Next she takes on qualifier Kawa in the final match on Court 3. The Tunisian is one of the most stylish and creative players on the tour and her artistry is ideally suited to grass. She has a seriously good chance this fortnight of becoming the first Arab woman to win a Grand Slam.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Newcastle 'given planning permission for revamp of their Benton training ground this summer' with upgraded changing rooms, hydrotherapy pools and a players' lounge all on the agenda

Newcastle have been granted planning permission to significantly improve their Benton training ground this summer. As reported by The Athletic, Newcastle intend to build a new training ground on a fresh site in the long-term but are currently focused on upgrading their existing facilities, which they moved to in 2002.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Inspirational British wildcard Ryan Peniston wants more after Grand Slam singles debut win at Wimbledon as he continues fine form on grass after giving a lesson in perseverance

All of a sudden, every step on this remarkable ride means rather more. For Ryan Peniston, for his future housemate and for all those being swept along. To think this 26-year-old from Essex had toiled for so long without anyone taking much notice. Now, after his fantastic run on the...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

444K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy