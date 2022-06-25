I-81 crash causes delays, lane closure
Update: According to VDOT, the right lane of I-81 N has reopened in the area.
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 81 North caused significant traffic Saturday morning, officials say.What is there to do this weekend in the Tri-Cities? Find out here
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) 511 Traffic Information system , a crash was reported at Mile Marker 68.1 which caused the northbound right lane and shoulder to close.
As of 11:50 Saturday morning, traffic had built up at least 3.5 miles away from the incident.
This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 1