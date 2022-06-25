I-81 crash causes delays, lane closure

Update: According to VDOT, the right lane of I-81 N has reopened in the area.

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 81 North caused significant traffic Saturday morning, officials say.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) 511 Traffic Information system , a crash was reported at Mile Marker 68.1 which caused the northbound right lane and shoulder to close.

As of 11:50 Saturday morning, traffic had built up at least 3.5 miles away from the incident.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.

