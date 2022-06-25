ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

SNAPPED: Colter Bay closed for the season

By Buckrail @ Lindsay
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOOSE, Wyo. — Colter Bay Marina in Grand Teton National Park is looking very dry this summer. According to the park, Due to low water levels on Jackson Lake, the Colter Bay Marina...

Comments / 7

American Tribes Project ATP
2d ago

all of the water is going to dry up. The land wasn't taken care of this is just the start

Reply(2)
4
Jackson Hole Weather June 28-July 4, 2022

JACKSON, Wyo. — Warm temperatures will prevail over the final few days of June and into the first week of July with generally pleasant summer conditions expected. We will see afternoon thunderstorms on Tuesday and again over the holiday weekend, but significant rainfall is not expected at this time.
JACKSON, WY
Wyoming Game and Fish Hosts “Living in Large Carnivore Country”

The free workshop is designed to educate northwest Wyoming residents about the large predators in their neighborhood, how to avoid them, and what to do if you unexpectedly encounter one in the wild. The Cody Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department encourages people to attend a free public...
CODY, WY
Wyoming site reopens to tent camping after no new reports of bear activity

TETON CANYON, Wyoming — The closure for tent camping and soft-sided campers due to bear activity in the Teton Canyon area has now been lifted. The U.S. Forest Service Caribou-Targhee National Forest posted on Facebook that staff confirmed there has been no new bear activity and all closure signs are being removed.
TETON, ID
Idaho Fish and Game begin placing wolf cameras around the state

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Over 600 tracking cameras will be placed across Idaho's landscape to help track the states wolf population. Close to 60 will be scattered around southern Idaho, with the rest going up north toward Idaho's panhandle. The cameras will track occupancy and abundance of wolves taking over 11 million photos to get an estimate of the states population.
IDAHO STATE
10 things to do with your family in Montana

BIG SKY COUNTRY — On paper, Montana is ideally structured for family vacations. It's in the top five U.S. states for size and in the bottom five for population density, meaning there's a vast amount of space to explore. It also boasts eight national parks and 55 state parks, most notably Glacier National Park and three of Yellowstone National Park's five gates.
MONTANA STATE
High Country Linen Service Announces New Ownership

For 91 years, High Country Linen Service has been owned and operated by local families. After 41 years at the helm, Mark Barron has sold the business to another local family who will continue that tradition. Joe Paulson, who has been the Director of Operations at High Country Linen Service since 2018, is now the majority shareholder and President of the company.
JACKSON, WY
Move Over Potatoes, Idaho Also Grows an Astonishing Amount of This Veggie

It is no secret that Idaho is known for growing potatoes. Lots and lots of potatoes. We own our starchy root vegetable proudly and even celebrate it. Idaho produces more potatoes than any other state. That may not be a surprise but did you know on average in one year is is over a billion dollars in revenue for the state?! That is a lot of potatoes. How much do we really know about these potatoes that have helped make our great state what it is today?
IDAHO STATE
From the Wild West to dinosaur fossils, here are 7 wild museums in Wyoming

See traditional dancers from the Wind River Reservation on your summer visit to The Museum of the American West © Rainer Grosskopf / Getty Images. With urban centers often housing some of the most well-known museums around the world, you might be surprised at what one of the US’s least populated states has to offer. Museums in Wyoming cater to the art, history, geology and folklore of one of the most romanticized – and often misunderstood – areas in the country: the Wild West. From working pioneer villages and Buffalo Bill’s hide coat to bighorn sheep and dinosaur bones, Wyoming offers plenty of opportunities to satiate your curiosity.
WYOMING STATE
Plows Reach Oberlin Bend in Glacier National Park

After clearing five avalanche slides that last weekend buried the upper reaches of the Going-to-the-Sun Road, snowplow crews in Glacier National Park have reached Oberlin Bend, punching through the Rim Rock section about two miles below Logan Pass, where snow depths are 25 feet. Due to an unseasonably cold and...
Fallen Wyoming Marine to pass through Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The body of a Wyoming Marine killed earlier this month is scheduled to pass through Cheyenne this afternoon on the way to Buffalo, where he will be buried. Cpl. Seth Rasmuson, who graduated from Buffalo High School in 2019, was among the five Marines killed on June 8 after an Osprey aircraft crashed in southern California. Rasmuson’s family confirmed his death with the Buffalo Bulletin in the days after the crash.
CHEYENNE, WY

